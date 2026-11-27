The Ohio State Buckeyes were closing in on beating Indiana without any disaster happening. Then, in the 4th quarter, Julian Sayin went out of the game with an injury.

Luke Fahey would then come into the game to hold on for the win, but the big question was going to be if Sayin could play the next game.

Fahey would be the starter for the next few games on a roller coaster of emotions, with the Buckeyes losing three out of four games with Fahey as the starter.

Now Fahey has a chance to prove to Buckeye fans what he can do against Michigan.

Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey (13) calls out to his teammates in the first half of the NCAA football game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The game Buckeyes fans wait all year round for is closing in, and with Luke Fahey as the starter, the pressure to win is not on just him but on Ryan Day too.

Both Day and Fahey have an immaculate amount of pressure to win this game, but for Fahey, this could be his chance to prove he should be the starter next season.

Fahey has done a solid job as the starter in place of Sayin, going 94 for 147 (63%) with 1,080 passing yards and eight touchdowns in the four games he has started.

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He has thrown three interceptions, but to be able to step into the starting role and in just four games have the stats he has, there has to be some flowers given to him for keeping the team above water.

Just because he’s performed well doesn’t mean his job is secure in this game. He could easily lose his starting position next year if he doesn’t perform well to finish the year. He needs to have an exceptional game in this year’s edition of The Game to secure his place on the team.

Nov 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) passes against Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. (10) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fahey has not played in this type of game, where it means so much to the program, the coaches, the fanbase and the players that the Buckeyes win this game.

The biggest key besides Fahey is the defense, and will they be able to stand tall in this game after giving up 121 points in the past four games?

Fahey will need to find other receivers on the outside besides Jeremiah Smith.

If he can calm his nerves in the first few minutes of the game, he will give himself a great opportunity to give the Buckeyes a chance to defeat their rivals for the second consecutive year.

The Game is at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday from Ohio Stadium.