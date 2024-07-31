Which 2024 Ohio State Football Team Would Win? Forming A Buckeye Versus Buckeye Matchup Via A Fantasy Draft
The current Ohio State Buckeyes football roster is loaded with talent from top to bottom. With so many veteran players returning for another season, there is a lot of experience. At the same time, there is still a ton of star young players either set to get time in 2024 or there to offer valuable depth.
Ohio State Buckeyes On SI writers Cole McDaniel and Dylan Feltovich decided to go head-to-head and form the best possible team from this year's roster. The two completed a snake style draft, meaning the person who had pick No. 1 would next get picks No. 4 and No. 5. The other would get back-to-back picks at No. 2 and No. 3 to start the draft.
In order to pick a complete roster of 22 players, here were the rules on how many players had to be picked at each spot.
- Quarterback - 1
- Running Back - 1
- Wide Receivers - 3
- Tight End - 1
- Offensive Linemen - 5
- Defensive Ends - 2
- Defensive Tackles - 2
- Linebackers - 2
- Cornerbacks - 3
- Safeties - 2
Below is the full draft results with an explanation for each pick. The complete teams are listed at the end of the story.
Draft Results
No. 1 - Caleb Downs, SAF (Cole)
With the first pick, Downs felt like an easy choice. The transfer from Alabama impressed in his true freshman season with the Crimson Tide and for good reason received several end of season honors. Now as a member of the Buckeyes, he is expected to be the star on an excellent defense. Downs offers my team an opportunity to focus on offense right away due to already having a top-tier talent on the back end of the defense.
No. 2 - Quinshon Judkins, RB (Dylan)
No. 3 - J.T. Tuimoloau, DE (Dylan)
I know running back is not a primary need, but if you know me, you would understand why I selected Quinshon Judkins this high. Since his freshman year at Ole Miss, Judkins has been a favorite of mine to watch in college football. The rising junior has rushed for over 2,500 yards in his first two collegiate seasons and could easily be a workhouse at any college of his selection.
Now that I snagged my star player on offense, it’s time to work in the trenches. J.T. Tuimoloau could easily be on an NFL roster after three incredible seasons with the Buckeyes, but he’s back in the Scarlet and Gray. The veteran pass rusher had a career-high five sacks last season, but will likely blow past that margin in 2024.
No. 4 - Emeka Egbuka, WR (Cole)
No. 5 - Jeremiah Smith, WR (Cole)
Egbuka and Smith were No. 2 and No. 3 on my draft board headed into the draft. After making Downs a priority at No. 1, I had to hope that both players made it past Dylan's first two picks. With that happening, my offense struck gold. The Ohio State Buckeyes have an excellent trio of presumed starting wide receivers in Egbuka, Smith and Carnell Tate. Brandon Inniss is also expected to be WR4 and has a ton of talent. Guaranteeing at least two of the top four wide receivers is huge.
Egbuka is a "do it all" kind of talent and offers veteran experience. Smith is so highly-regarded and despite not yet playing in a regular season game with Ohio State, the true freshman is expected to get starting reps for a reason. My weapons on offense are looking good so far, especially considering I know I will automatically get TreVeyon Henderson later due to Dylan picking Judkins at No. 2.
No. 6 - Jack Sawyer, DE (Dylan)
No. 7 - Donovan Jackson, LG (Dylan)
With the amount of talented wide receivers that Ohio State holds on their roster, I thought I could wait and fill up other spots on my roster. It’s time to recreate the wicked pass rush that the Buckeyes have rolled with recently and take Jack Sawyer. The hometown hero actually tallied more sacks than Tuimoloau last season with 6.5. Any type of passing offense that Cole tries to throw at me will easily be shut down because of Tuimoloau/Sawyer
Why not continue in the trenches and grab Donovan Jackson on the other side of the ball? The Buckeyes’ offensive line is one of the biggest red flags heading into the 2024 season, so getting a proven veteran lineman up front will help me in the long run.
No. 8 - Tyleik Williams, DT (Cole)
No. 9 - Carnell Tate, WR (Cole)
After Dylan picked Tuimoloau with pick No. 3 and then Sawyer with pick No. 6, I need at least one of the top three defensive linemen on my team. That is why I took Tyleik Williams here at No. 8. Williams is a big body in the middle who will be an asset against the run, but also has enough quickness to offer some pass-rushing ability.
Knowing that I already have two of the top three receivers and Dylan decided to pass on Carnell Tate with his last two picks, I have an opportunity to put him in a tough spot at wide receiver. I go ahead and take advantage of the opportunity and finish off my wide receiver group on this roster. Ultimately, I wanted at least two of this group of three, but Egbuka, Smith and Tate feels like a major win early in the draft.
No. 10 - Denzel Burke, CB (Dylan)
No. 11 - Davison Igbinosun, CB (Dylan)
Well, I may have the better pass rush, but it comes at the cost of not having any outside threats on offense.
Since Cole’s squad will likely be launching the ball, I need to make sure my secondary can handle his nasty wide receiving core. With a combination of cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Davison Igbinosun, I’ll have a better shot to limit the passing game. Both Burke and Igbinosun were the top two cornerbacks for the Buckeyes last season and will be the perfect veterans to lead the secondary this season.
No. 12 - Jordan Hancock, CB (Cole)
No. 13 - Josh Simmons, LT (Cole)
After putting a stronghold on the wide receiver position, Dylan tried to do the same thing with the cornerbacks. After he took Denzel Burke and Davison Igbinosun back-to-back, I had to get one of the top three cornerbacks. Jordan Hancock is perhaps one of the most underrated players on the entire Ohio State defense. He was an excellent nickel corner last season and finished the year with 41 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and one 93-yard touchdown against Rutgers. Hancock offers experience in my secondary and the versatility to play on the outside or at nickel.
After adding six players to my roster already, I do not have an offensive lineman. Dylan selected Donovan Jackson early, which was to be expected. I need to get who I believe is the second-best lineman and snag left tackle Josh Simmons at pick No. 13. Simmons has multiple years of starting experience from his time at San Diego State and then last season with the Buckeyes. He has the size, quickness and skill to become a star left tackle and potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite not having a quarterback yet, I know having the blindside protector is huge for the roster.
No. 14 - Jermaine Matthews Jr., CB (Dylan)
No. 15 - Josh Fryar, RT (Dylan)
Cole locks up the third cornerback I was looking to take, but Jermaine Matthews Jr. feels like a pretty nice third cornerback. The sophomore from Cincinnati played in a total of 12 games last year for Ohio State, while recording 13 total tackles and three pass breakups. The blend of skill sets in my secondary makes this a fun defense.
Let’s flip to the other side of the ball and take our second offensive lineman in Josh Fryar. The senior tackle was named First Team All-Big Ten Conference after his solid 2023 campaign. Fryar has the flexibility to play inside and outside, but for now, we will keep him at right tackle.
No. 16 - Lathan Ransom, SAF (Cole)
No. 17 - Will Howard, QB (Cole)
With Downs and Hancock already in my secondary, I feel the need to add another talented veteran and select the second safety in the entire draft. Lathan Ransom missed some time last year due to an injury, but in a full season in 2022, he tallied 74 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception. Wide receiver and safety are my two position groups completed to this point.
With pick No. 17, I decide to pull the trigger on my starting quarterback. With three star wide receivers and the left tackle position secured, my offense is in a good position to land Will Howard. Howard is expected to win the starting job for the Buckeyes this coming season and I will trust in his ability to get the football to my skill-position players. Howard also offers my offense some running ability.
No. 18 - Sonny Styles, LB (Dylan)
No. 19 - Malik Hartford, SAF (Dylan)
Another one of my biases is coming out as I continue to build up my front seven with Sonny Styles. Another home-grown player, Styles’ versatility is hard to pass up on. The junior defensive weapon racked up 53 total tackles last season with 4.5 being tackles-for-losses. Styles can play a safety role, however, I will most likely line him up in the box.
Now that I got Styles, we can really have some fun and get Malik Hartford so Styles can be featured more in the box. Hartford, as a true freshman last season, flashed his potential last season in 12 games. The 6'3" safety is projected to take another step forward for the Buckeyes this year and will fit in with an already-loaded secondary unit.
No. 20 - Cody Simon, LB (Cole)
No. 21 - C.J. Hicks, LB (Cole)
Sonny Styles is a playmaker and I think he will do great at linebacker. Dylan picking him ahead of the presumed starting two in Simon and Hicks surprised me a little bit. I do believe that Arvell Reese and Gabe Powers will be good players, but I walked into this draft desiring to get two of the top three linebackers on the depth chart. With Styles gone, I go with Simon and Hicks back-to-back.
Simon is by far the most experienced linebacker on this team and offers physicality against the run. Hicks is an excellent athlete and has the potential to be a rangy linebacker, covering a ton of ground from sideline to sideline. I feel confident in their styles complimenting each other and can check linebacker off the list of needs.
No. 22 - Gabe Powers, LB (Dylan)
No. 23 - Ty Hamilton, DT (Dylan)
I’ll finish out my linebacker room with Gabe Powers. The linebacker position has seen a lot of talent at the spot in recent memory, but this season will likely be the breakout year for Powers. At 6'4", 242 pounds, Powers beefs up my box.
Since I can’t get all four of the projected starters on the defensive line, I’ll grab the longtime Buckeye Ty Hamilton. The big defensive tackle was a force last season despite having talent above him, totaling 38 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for losses in 2023.
No. 24 - Gee Scott Jr., TE (Cole)
No. 25 - Seth McLaughlin, C (Cole)
With Howard as my quarterback and the top three wide receivers, why not add another talented pass-catcher? Gee Scott Jr. is a former wide receiver turned tight end. He is in-line for a bigger role in the offense this season. Even when Scott was a recruit, he was a bigger body which made this transition very logical from an Ohio State and even Gee Scott Jr. perspective. Not only can he block, but the former wide receiver traits translate to being another threat on the field when Howard has the ball in his hands.
Only three offensive lineman have been selected to this point. Dylan has two starters in Donovan Jackson and Josh Fryar. I would like another starter to pair with left tackle Josh Simmons. Although Seth McLaughlin and Carson Hinzman may be competing for the starting center job, McLaughlin appears to have the upper-hand headed into fall camp. He is experienced as a starter in his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide and gives my line some reliability in the middle.
No. 26 - Tegra Tshabola, RG (Dylan)
No. 27 - Julian Sayin, QB (Dylan)
Now that Will Howard is off the board, I’ll make the controversial pick of quarterback Julian Sayin. While Devin Brown and Air Noland are there for the taking, I will trust in the process of Sayin. After this season, my bet is that the former five-star prospect will become the next quarterback for the Buckeyes. I really like the potential and confidence of the young gunslinger, so we will roll the dice on him.
No. 28 - Carson Hinzman, RG (Cole)
No. 29 - Hero Kanu, DT (Cole)
With Hinzman still available, this feels like a no-brainer pick. He started all 12 regular season games at center for the Buckeyes last year and finds himself in the mix for the starting right guard spot this season. By choosing McLaughlin to be my center, making Hinzman my right guard further strengthens my offensive line. Due to the ability of both centers being able to swing to guard, this is how I expect these two offensive line positions to look come Week One anyway.
One of the last remaining spots where I need a player and Dylan needs a player is at defensive tackle. I took Tyleik Williams early in the draft and Dylan took Ty Hamilton a bit later. At pick No. 29, I have my choice at any backup on the depth chart being my starter next to WIlliams. I was between Hero Kanu and Jason Moore, but go with the older player. At 6'5", 305 pounds, Kanu offers nice size next to Williams and truthfully will likely be the third defensive tackle in the Ohio State rotation this season anyway.
No. 30 - Tywone Malone Jr., DT (Dylan)
No. 31 - Brandon Inniss, WR (Dylan)
See wide receiver explanation after pick No. 42.
No. 32 - TreVeyon Henderson, RB (Cole)
No. 33 - Luke Montgomery, RT (Cole)
In no way should No. 32 be selected at pick No. 32, but Dylan's choice to take Judkins right away gave me the chance to hold off on Henderson until the latter half of the draft. I now take one part of the epic Ohio State one-two punch to be my starting running back. Henderson is not only an explosive runner, but his receiving ability out of the backfield furthers the approach I would like with my offense. I now have all of my skill position players with Henderson, Egbuka, Smith, Tate and Scott being my weapons for Howard.
As I get close to completing my offense, I need two more offensive linemen. Luke Montgomery is one of the four players in competition for the starting right guard job this season. Even if he is not a starter this season, the young offensive lineman will likely be involved in the game plan. Last season as a freshman, Montgomery was sometimes given a No. 98 jersey to check in as an eligible receiver on the offensive line in heavy sets. I trust the 6'5", 308-pound sophomore to be the starting right tackle for my team.
No. 34 - Zen Michalski, LT (Dylan)
No. 35 - Jayden Ballard, WR (Dylan)
See wide receiver explanation after pick No. 42.
No. 36 - Austin Siereveld, LG (Cole)
No. 37 - Caden Curry, DE (Cole)
With pick No. 36, I complete my starting offensive line with Austin Siereveld at left guard. Considering I put offensive line on the back burner for quite a while, I feel great about my starting five up front. I would consider Simmons, McLaughlin, Hinzman and Montgomery four of the best seven offensive linemen on the current roster. Siereveld is also likely the next man up at the left guard spot once Jackson goes to the NFL.
Caden Curry becomes my first starting defensive end at pick No. 37. Due to Tuimoloau and Sawyer being selected right away by Dylan, defensive end was a spot I could wait on until the end. Curry has appeared in all 26 games in his first two seasons. Despite never starting to this point, Curry does still have 260 defensive snaps along with 23 tackles, five tackles-for-loss and two sacks. Even at 6'3", 260 pounds, Curry is athletic enough to run down the field on special teams. He has 363 special teams reps in two seasons. Curry could flash as a starter on my team.
No. 38 - Joshua Padilla, C (Dylan)
No. 39 - Keenan Nelson Jr., SAF (Dylan)
No. 40 - Kenyatta Jackson Jr., DE (Cole)
No. 41 - Calvin Simpson-Hunt, CB (Cole)
In back-to-back picks for me, I get my defensive ends. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is a long defensive end at 6'6" and like Curry has some star potential. Last season, he played in 12 of 13 games and tallied nine tackles, two tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. Despite not having the stats yet, I trust in his athleticism, added strength and speed. With Tyleik Williams and Curry also on the defensive line, this group could generate some pass-rush.
My final two open spots are at cornerback. I feel great about my secondary with Hancock, Downs and Ransom. Now I can take who I feel are the next best corners. Calvin Simpson-Hunt was a true freshman last season and still played in five games. He might be a young player, but has plenty of talent. I feel like he offers the versatility to play outside or at nickel as well, just like Hancock.
No. 42 - Bryson Rodgers, WR (Dylan)
No. 43 - Jelani Thurman, TE (Dylan)
I do not have a single starting wide receiver for the Buckeyes, so my team will be trusting the process. Brandon Inniss was the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2023 class, but has not seen much recognition due to the overflow of wideouts. I also like the potential of Jayden Ballard and Bryson Rodgers, who could easily see the field at other schools.
I really wanted to grab Gee Scott Jr., but Jelani Thurman could be the next Ohio State tight end to make it to the NFL. At 6'6", Thurman could easily develop into another offensive weapon for the Buckeyes in the future.
No. 44 - Aaron Scott Jr., CB (Cole)
I started this draft with the first pick in the secondary and conclude this draft with the last pick being from the secondary as well. I actually decide to take the true freshman Aaron Scott Jr. as my third and final cornerback. He was the No. 1 prospect in the state of Ohio in the 2024 class and was the No. 2 cornerback in the country. I will happily place the five-star cornerback on the outside to match up against the speed of Jayden Ballard.
Here are the complete rosters:
So which team would win in this hypothetical matchup? Go ahead and vote on the @OhioStateOnSI poll on X.