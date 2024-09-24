Why Didn't Jim Knowles Award Buckeye Defensive Honors vs. Marshall?
Despite the fact the scoreboard indicated a dominant victory over Marshall, the Ohio State Buckeyes' defense took a minor step backwards after two incredible performances against Akron and Western Michigan.
Typically, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and his staff will recognize a Silver Bullet of the game to honor a player that had the best performance that week. But Knowles told reporters on Tuesday that the staff didn't feel any player quite lived up to their standard last weekend and they neglected to give out that recognition.
"You've got to speak truth," Knowles said. "While we had some Champions, we had no one that we thought really showed a Silver Bullet of the Game performance."
Ohio State may have beaten Marshall in every statistical category, but there was a notable (albeit small) decline in defensive production. Coming into last week's contest, the Buckeyes held opponents under 50 rushing yards in each of the first two games. The Thundering Herd's dynamic offense managed to rush for 125 yards and one touchdown during Week 4's contest.
On top of the struggles against the run, the unit also gave up a season-high 246 total yards.
Knowles did offer some praise to his linebacker room, stating that both Sonny Styles and Cody Simon have established themselves as staples of that unit.
Styles finished with a season-high seven total tackles against Marshall, but had three missed tackles during the contest, according to PFF. Even with his woes last week, Knowles reiterated his confidence in the veteran linebacker.
The Buckeyes are set to begin Big Ten conference play this week, as the team will travel to Michigan State to take on the Spartans. Led by former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, Michigan State is looking to redeem itself after a tough loss last week to Boston College, 23-19. This will be the Buckeyes' first true test of the season, as this will be the first road game for the program this year.