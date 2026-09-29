Why Julian Sayin Will Be in the Heisman Conversation By the End of the Season

Julian Sayin has been on a tear the past few games with wins against Illinois and Kent State.

And he has been throwing the ball down the field with a lot of confidence, routinely connecting with a number of receivers.

The big question is whether Sayin can keep this up and whether this will lead to him being in the Heisman conversation later on in the season.

Here are a few reasons that Julian Sayin will be in the Heisman conversation for this year:

Accuracy

Julian Sayin is on his second campaign as the starting quarterback for this Ohio State team and has been as steady as they come.

He had an impressive first year last season, throwing for 3,610 passing yards, a 77% completion rate, and 32 touchdowns to top it all off. His ability to scan the field and make the right decision on many of his throws is what makes him stand out.

Julian Sayin carved up Illinois for 5 total TDs in Ohio State’s Big Ten opener.



27/36, 367 PYDS, 4 PTD, 27 RUYDS, 1 RUTD, 0 INT https://t.co/X8RKUZagJX pic.twitter.com/ceeJtqP5OJ — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 26, 2026

Sayin may be ranked in 9th place, but his pocket presence and awareness make him a deadly quarterback. He does not run the football much, but ever since he came to Ohio State, he has had the ability to throw from the pocket at a high level.

Last week he had the best BIG 10 passing grade with 92.1 against the Fighting Illini.

Accountability

Another great attribute that makes Sayin a Heisman candidate is his humility and taking responsibility for not playing well.

Earlier this year, the Buckeyes were up on No. 1-ranked Texas 23-3 in the 4th quarter, but collapsed and lost 24-23. Even after he plays badly, Sayin will be the first person to admit that he needs to be better.

Sep 26, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and quarterback Julian Sayin (10) enter the field with teammates before the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coachable

Head coach Ryan Day is hard on his starting quarterback, but he knows Sayin can take it. He challenged Sayin to use his playmaking ability more a few games ago against Kent State to try to extend the play with his legs more. Julian Sayin loves that kind of coaching and would not have it any different.

Last year, Sayin was a Heisman finalist alongside Fernando Mendoza(winner), Diego Pavia(second) and Jeremyiah Love(third).

He finished 4th overall in the race, but to be able to get there as a sophomore is incredible, especially after trying to fill the shoes of Will Howard after his team won the National Championship 34-23 back in 2024.

What he can do to stay in the Heisman race

Julian Sayin and the Ohio State Buckeyes have one loss of the season to the number 1 team, Texas. The goal for the rest of the season is to keep winning and making sure to not lose in that fashion again.

Sayin is second in the BIG 10 in passing yards, and with a tough matchup against Iowa coming up this weekend, all eyes will be on Sayin to see if he can keep up this hot streak in a tough, hostile environment.