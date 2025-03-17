Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Already Turning Heads
The Ohio State Buckeyes will have to find an answer at quarterback in the coming months, as Will Howard is headed to the NFL on the heels of leading Ohio State to its first national championship in a decade.
So, who will ultimately fill the shoes of Howard heading into 2025?
Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair will all be competing for the starting role under center this spring, but there is one obvious favorite to win the job: Sayin.
A former five-star recruit, Sayin is already generating considerable buzz, as he is even being named a a Heisman Trophy candidate in spite of throwing just 12 passes in 2024.
Well, the Buckeyes had their first spring practice on Monday, and apparently, Sayin was already making a fine impression.
"Julian Sayin was among the standouts from a no-contact practice for the Buckeyes, his quick release standing out while throwing side-by-side with his competition for the starting job at Ohio State, Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair," Eleven Warriors noted. "It's far too early to make concrete judgments in the quarterback battle but there was an effortless zip on Sayin's passes."
Yes, it's obviously very early in the process to reveal any sort of definitive declaration on Ohio State' quarterback situation, but let's be honest: it would be very disappointing (and surprising) if Sayin wasn't taking snaps to start the 2025 campaign.
A true dual threat, the 19-year-old is viewed by many as one of the most talented signal-callers in the country and will have a bevy of talented weapons at his disposal.
It would take a pretty poor showing from Sayin (or an absolutely tremendous performance from one of Kienholz or St. Clair) in the coming months in order to knock him off his perch.
