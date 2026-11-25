With the end of the regular season coming this week, that brings on rivalry week in the College Football world. The biggest rivalry in college football, and maybe all of sports, has been viewed as Ohio State vs. Michigan.

This year's version of The Game feels like it holds a lot more weight for Ohio State due to the lackluster season that they have had.

So what does a loss to Michigan mean for Ohio State's coaching staff going forward?

Ryan Day

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A loss to the Wolverines has the most impact on Ryan Day. Fans in Columbus have already been calling for him to be fired after this season, and if he adds another loss to Michigan to his record, that could end up being reality.

Day won his first meeting with the Wolverines as head coach before losing the next four meetings he would have against Michigan. He redeemed himself last season with a 27-9 win in Ann Arbor.

This year, he has the advantage of being in Columbus for this matchup. A loss would worsen his reputation in Ohio.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks to the scoreboard during the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A lot of the criticism of Day has been struggling to win the big games and can't beat Michigan. This has remained true throughout his tenure in Columbus. Winning those games has been a calling card for the Buckeyes for years, but Day has yet to truly live up to that standard.

If Day falls to 2-5 against the Wolverines, it could lead to the end of the line for his tenure as head coach in Columbus. While this seems very unlikely given how much money he would be owed if he is terminated, it may be worth looking at for the Buckeyes.

Matt Patricia

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia leaves the field following the 42-19 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defense for Ohio State this year has been very poor. Matt Patricia has struggled mightily this season to find a scheme that truly works for this year's Buckeyes.

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If he allows Michigan to have a huge scoring game, could this be the end of the line for him in year two?

Patricia is the highest-paid coordinator in all of college football as of February. That doesn't mean Ohio State won't look to move on from him after only two seasons.

If the Buckeyes decided to buy out Patricia after this season, they would still owe him $7.7 million on his contract.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia takes the field for the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Patricia went from leading the number one defense in the nation last season to the 18th-best defense in the country and the 26th-best scoring defense. It has been an astonishing drop-off from last season.

Day still has faith that Patricia will be able to bounce back against Michigan and draw up a good scheme. If he doesn't, this could mark the end of the road for Patricia leading the Buckeyes' defense.

Arthur Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Arthur Smith calls a play during the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arthur Smith is the least likely to go anywhere with a loss to Michigan. This is only his first season and he has shown some good things to Buckeye fans in regard to the offense.

The past few weeks have been a challenge with Julian Sayin going down and trying to figure out how to make Luke Fahey feel comfortable as the starting quarterback. He has done well trying to deal with that.

OC Arthur Smith on Luke Fahey’s confidence heading into The Game:



“He’s a very tough-minded young man…[the losses] are not all on him.” — Conner Smith (@CSmithMedia) November 24, 2026

Smith still has to prove he can turn this Buckeyes offense into a well-oiled machine against Michigan. The Wolverines have a very good defense this season, so they are still a challenge.

If the Buckeyes lose on Saturday and the offense does not look good, then people may start to question why Smith was hired to fill the offensive coordinator role.

Win or lose, it truly feels like Smith has his job secured for at least another season. He still has a lot to prove to Buckeye fans, and this is the game for him to do so.

This version of The Game has become vital for the Ohio State coaching staff and for what the future looks like in Columbus. All of them have something to prove against the Wolverines, and a win would help their cases for sticking around for another season in Columbus.