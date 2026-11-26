Ohio State and Michigan have met 121 times ahead of “The Game” this Saturday.

62 wins for Michigan. 52 for Ohio State. Six ties and one vacated win along the way.

While Michigan holds the all-time edge, Ohio State has dominated games of the 21st century.

Here are three of the top matchups since 2000.

Nov. 26, 2016: No. 2 Ohio State 30, No. 3 Michigan 27 (2OT)

It was the first game in the rivalry’s history to go to overtime. And the call that changed the game is still debated to this day.

The No.3-ranked Wolverines came to The ‘Shoe trying to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. They held the advantage through the first two quarters with a 10-7 lead at halftime.

The two teams traded touchdowns until it was 17-14, Michigan’s lead, with just seconds left in regulation.

Ohio State kicker Tyler Durbin was having a rough outing in the biggest matchup of the year – he missed two field goals earlier in the game – but had the chance to tie it at 17 to force overtime. He got his redemption, making the 23-yard attempt, and an all-time classic ending was in the making.

Both teams scored a touchdown in the first overtime. Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett punched one in on the ground for the Buckeyes, while Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight responded with his second passing touchdown of the game.

The Wolverines settled for a field goal to open the second overtime, giving Ohio State the chance to walk it off with a touchdown. The Buckeyes did just that, but not before a dramatic ending that still has Michigan fans feeling cheated.

Facing a fourth-and-one from the 16-yard line, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was faced with a decision. Instead of leaving the game in the hands of his kicker, who was one-for-three on field goals on the day, Meyer went for it.

Barrett kept it himself, and the ball was spotted right at the line, giving him the first down. It was reviewed and upheld, causing controversy that still runs deep in the rivalry.

On the very next play, Curtis Samuel ran it in for the game-winning touchdown. The Buckeyes held on for the 30-27 win.

It was game five of Meyer’s 7-0 record against Michigan during his time in Columbus.

The former head coach recently shared that the win was one of the most memorable moments of his coaching career.

Nov. 18, 2006: No. 1 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Michigan 39

The top two teams in the country. Both undefeated. A National Championship appearance on the line.

What more could you ask for?

The 2006 matchup between Ohio State and Michigan was named the “Game of the Century” for a reason.

It was also a game that just meant more – longtime Michigan head coach and former Ohio State assistant coach Bo Schembechler died the day before the two teams met.

The intensity was felt instantly. Both teams scored on their opening drives. But that was just the start of a night that saw 81 total points between the two rivals.

The Buckeyes went on to outscore the Wolverines 21-7 in the second quarter.

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With a Michigan touchdown early in the third, the Wolverines brought it back within seven points. On Ohio State’s ensuing drive, Troy Smith threw an interception, and Michigan capitalized with a field goal. The Wolverines won the turnover battle that day 3-0.

The Buckeyes led 35-24 with a quarter left to play.

Neither team would go away in the fourth quarter; Michigan scored a rushing touchdown to make it 35-31. Ohio State found the back of the end zone on a 13-yard pass to pull back in front, 42-31.

The Wolverines had to go for it when they were faced with fourth-and-16 on their next drive. They didn’t have to work too hard for it, though – a defensive pass interference kept them alive.

With just over two minutes left, Michigan quarterback Chad Henne threw his second touchdown pass of the night. The Wolverines were successful on their two-point conversion, and all of a sudden it was 42-39.

To no one’s surprise, Michigan elected to go onside kick. A sigh of relief overcame the crowd when Buckeye running back Ted Ginn Jr. came down on it.

On the following drive, Ohio State got the crucial first down, earning the win and taking away Michigan’s national title hopes.

The Wolverine defense entered the game giving up just 29 rushing yards per contest. The Buckeyes put up 187.

Smith led the Buckeyes to victory with 316 passing yards and four touchdowns. The instant classic was more than just a big win; Smith further cemented his legacy by becoming the first Ohio State starting quarterback to win three straight games against Michigan.

Nov. 30, 2013: No. 3 Ohio State 42, Michigan 41

Ohio State traveled to Ann Arbor looking to stay undefeated. Unranked Michigan was looking to spoil the Buckeyes’ season with a major upset.

The Wolverines entered as 16.5-point underdogs against the third-ranked team in the country. No one expected them to come just one play away from ruining the Buckeyes’ national championship hopes.

It was a back-and-forth, physical fight from the start. Literally – two Ohio State players and one Michigan player were ejected after an altercation broke out in the second quarter.

At the half, it was a 21-21 game.

Buckeye quarterback Braxton Miller opened the scoring in the third quarter with his third rushing touchdown of the day for a 28-21 Ohio State lead. It looked like the Buckeyes were starting to run away with it after another touchdown made it 35-21 entering the final quarter.

But Michigan wasn’t done just yet.

Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner finished the opening drive of the fourth quarter with an 11-yard touchdown pass. It was one of five total touchdowns on his day, and he finished with 451 passing yards.

On the ensuing drive, Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde fumbled on the Buckeyes’ own 41-yard line. Michigan recovered it and scored on its drive to make it 35-35.

Hyde’s fumble gave the Wolverines a chance, but he got his redemption. He punched in what would end up being the game-winning touchdown with just over two minutes to play. Hyde finished with 226 yards on the ground that day.

Just like the rest of the game, Michigan again had an answer. Gardner threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Devin Funchess to make it 42-41 with 32 seconds left.

Big games mean go big or go home – and the Wolverines decided to go big by attempting the two-point conversion for the lead instead of kicking the extra point to tie and potentially send the game to overtime.

Safety Tyvis Powell was the hero that day for the Buckeyes, intercepting the two-point try to keep Ohio State out front and all but win the game.

After the Buckeyes recovered the onside kick, it was over. They outlasted an unranked Michigan team in a much closer game than anticipated.

It was the last game Ohio State would win that year. They went on to lose to Michigan State in the Big 10 Championship Game, then fell to Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

But that 2013 win over their rivals is one Buckeyes fans will never forget.