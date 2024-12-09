Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Signs With Packers
Last week, former Ohio State Buckeyes star Michael Jordan was released by the New England Patriots. Now, the offensive lineman has found a new home.
Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team has revealed that Jordan has signed with the Green Bay Packers.
Jordan played in 12 games for the Patriots this season, making 11 starts at guard. He joined New England on a reserve/future contract last January and was actually released multiple times by the Pats this year before they finally cut ties with him for good following Week 13.
The 26-year-old spent three seasons with Ohio State between 2016 and 2018. He was then selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Jordan resided two years in Cincinnati, appearing in 27 games and starting 19 of them before being waived shortly before the start of the 2021 campaign.
That was when he joined the Carolina Panthers, where Jordan landed for a pair of campaigns before ultimately finding himself on the Packers' practice squad for all of 2023.
So, Jordan actually has some familiarity with Green Bay.
The Cincinnati native was certainly not very impressive during his stint with the Patriots, so it seems hard to imagine that he will earn legitimate playing time on the Packers this season.
But Jordan is still young, so it's entirely possible he can develop into a legitimate starter over the course of a full campaign somewhere.
We'll see if the Buckeyes product can make it work in the tundra.