Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Released by Patriots
Former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Michael Jordan has been released by the New England Patriots, the Patriots have announced.
It marks the third time New England has released Jordan since August.
The Pats signed the Ohio State product to a reserve/future contract last January but then proceeded to cut ties with him at the end of camp. The Patriots re-signed him to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster in September.
Jordan went on to play in 12 games and make 11 starts for New England. He was actually released by the team on Nov. 26, but re-signed to the practice squad three days later and was then elevated to the roster for the Pats' Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
The 26-year-old actually started against the Colts, but apparently, the Patriots were not too thrilled with his performance.
Jordan played for the Buckeyes from 2016 through 2018 and was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He spent the first couple of years of his career with the Bengals, making 19 starts. Cincinnati released him right before the 2021 campaign, where he proceeded to join the Carolina Panthers for a couple of seasons.
Jordan registered 10 starts over two years with the Panthers and was then out of the NFL entirely in 2023 before linking up with the Patriots.
We'll see if the 6-foot-6, 315-pound behemoth can land with another squad before the end of the season. Who knows? Maybe New England will bring him back again.