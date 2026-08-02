3 Areas of Ohio State Football That Should Be Improved in 2026

Ohio State will hit the field for regular season games in under five weeks, and there are several key areas fans should be looking for improvements this season.

Quarterback running game

Quarterback Julian Sayin (10) walks across the field during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2024, Ohio State featured Will Howard as its quarterback, and he posed a constant threat every time he dropped back to pass, as he could easily take off and run. The Buckeyes' current quarterback, Julian Sayin, isn't nearly the athlete Howard is, and last season, he struggled to showcase his scrambling ability in crucial situations.

Many times, Sayin would either throw the ball out of bounds, attempt to make a play with his arm when there wasn't an opportunity, or get sacked instead of trying to gain a few yards with his legs. Head coach Ryan Day wanted Sayin to improve his running ability this offseason.

“His strength, as we all know, is that the ball comes out accurately in throwing the football. But making an impact with his legs when appropriate, we know that that's the X-factor that has to show up this year.” Day said in March where Sayin can improve this offseason, via Eleven Warriors' Andy Anders. “And he's aware of that, and been working hard in the offseason.”

Could the offensive line get back to playing good football?

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) takes a snap from offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State's offensive line has experienced its fair share of ups and downs over the last few seasons, and the last two games of the 2025 season were particularly challenging.

The Buckeyes' offensive line struggled against Indiana and Miami's front seven, resulting in two disappointing losses.

However, the Buckeyes are bringing back the majority of their offensive line from last season, and perhaps another year of playing together will help them hit their stride. It’s not as if the offensive line was consistently underperforming; they had a stellar game against Michigan, dominating the line of scrimmage throughout the entire second half. There's definitely potential in this group; they just need to tap into it more consistently in every game.

The offense should be better

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State's offense faced challenges in crucial games last season. The Buckeyes scored only 38 points against Texas, Indiana and Miami, failing to reach the 20s in any of those matchups.

It's clear that the offense needs to improve this season, and there’s reason to be optimistic. Head coach Ryan Day brought in former NFL head coach and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to lead the offense, ensuring that he can oversee everything effectively.