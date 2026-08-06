Concerning Reason Why Legend Bey Didn’t Practice on First Day of Ohio State Fall Camp

Ohio State kicked off fall practice on Thursday, but one of the exciting true freshmen wasn't in attendance.

Buckeyes running back Legend Bey missed the first day of practice, and he will be missing a few more, according to head coach Ryan Day.

Day addressed the media after practice and stated that Bey did not practice due to a violation of team rules.

"Yeah, he won't practice the first couple of days," Day said, via Bucknuts Steve Helwagen. "Yeah, a little violation of team rules, so he's learning, but he'll be back on the field soon."

Bey hails from Forney, Texas, and made his commitment to the Buckeyes last December after initially signing with Tennessee. It always seemed that Bey had his heart set on Ohio State, but family considerations led him to first choose Tennessee. Eventually, he decided to switch gears and officially sign with the Buckeyes.

247Sports ranked Bey as the sixth-best athlete in the 2026 class and the 151st overall player.

Ohio State has listed Bey as a running back, but he fits the mold of a versatile athlete who can be utilized in both the running and passing games. This is similar to how former head coach Urban Meyer utilized Curtis Samuel during his time with the Buckeyes.

Bey missed the spring game too

Ohio State fans didn't get a chance to see Bey during the spring game in April after he suffered a hamstring injury during spring practice in late March.

Bey had already fallen behind schedule since he missed a few spring practices and the spring game. Now, with not being on the field for the first few days of fall practice, he’s facing even more challenges.

The good news for Bey is that he has a lot of talent that could get him up to speed quickly, and Day even thinks Bey is a "poor man's Tyreek Hill".

“Legend Bey is a guy who is dynamite,” Day said. “I kinda call him maybe the poor man's Tyreek Hill. I mean, he can go. And when you watch him last year play quarterback in Texas – five-touchdown games, six-touchdown games, just running around, making guys miss – he's lightning in a bottle. So he can do a bunch of different things for us," Day said in January, via Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope.

Ohio State has a load of talent at its skill positions, but if Bey can enter the mix this season, the Buckeyes could have the most explosive offense in the country.