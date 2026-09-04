Ohio State football is firing up the regular season on Aug. 5th against Ball State. The team has a legacy of recruiting talented players to fill key roles.

Hartline’s capability of identifying talent to help the Buckeyes push deep into a CFP run has been tested, tried, and proven true. He was an integral part of the team’s 2025 run to the National Championship against Notre Dame.

He’s since taken on a head coaching position with the University of South Florida, but some of his recruits have remained loyal to the scarlet and grey.

Jerquaden Guilford

Guilford committed to the Buckeyes on July 18th, 2025. At that time, he was ranked the No. 50th WR and 315th nationally.

His star has the potential to rise under Arthur Smith’s offense in 2026.

Hartline snatched the five-star recruit after he decommitted from Penn State in Feb. 2024. Ohio State beat Ole Miss, Indiana, and Michigan as suitors for Guilford.

After Hartline left for USF, Lane Kiffin attempted to recruit Guilford to LSU, but failed. This season will be his freshman year at OSU, and he is in a battle for a spot in the lineup with Chris Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd as competitors.

On Aug. 26th, he shed his black stripe in preseason camp, adding another target for Julian Sayin. At Fortwayne Northrop as a senior, he posted 1,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Guilford’s abilities have already drawn comparisons to Carnell Tate, as he has a quick first step, his ability to run routes is phenomenal, and he can win 50-50 ball battles.

Guilford will have to battle it out between Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd to find a spot on the Buckeyes roster in 2026 as a freshman.



He could make an impact by increasing the depth in a crowded WR room at OSU.

Mason Williams

Williams was a tight end acquired by Ohio State in the transfer portal and is known as a physical, blocking TE. Williams spent the last three seasons as a Bobcat. Growing from a legitimate prospect to a starter, his skill set could provide what the Buckeyes need.

Williams played all 13 games last season, catching 26 passes and adding 276 yards and three touchdowns to his career totals. Earning third-team All-MAC honors, the 6-foot-4, 246-pound TE was added to the Buckeyes roster for a different reason.

He adds utility to the lineup as a run-blocker; per PFF data, 673 of his 1,133 career snaps in this position. In 2024, his blocking grade was 62.9 over 320 snaps, and 62.2 over 321 snaps in 2025.

Williams can prove to be useful beyond just an option to add to the passing game.

As a TE2, he could be just as pivotal to the Buckeyes’ success as Nate Roberts.

The Buckeyes have institutional depth that will give them the flexibility they need down the stretch when and if the college football playoffs come into the picture in 2026.