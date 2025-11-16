Ohio State Buckeyes land four-star EDGE recruit
With a consistent stream of high end pass rushers like the Bosa Brothers, Chase Young, Jack Sawyer and Caden Curry, the Ohio State Buckeyes are hoping they just find the next great.
Dre Quinn, a four-star EDGE prospect, originally committed to the Clemson Tigers on May 30 after having an official visit.
The Buckeyes officially flipped him Sunday, having him hard commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes according to Rivals.
Quinn is the No. 391 overall prospect and No. 36 EDGE in the 247Sports composite rankings. Quinn is from Buford, Georgia. He’s a two-way player for the football team, lining up at multiple positions on the defensive side of the ball, while also playing wide receiver on offense.
Quinn is a 6’ 4”, 228 pound athletic monster on the Buford Wolves’ defensive line. He has recorded 53 tackles, 10 TFLs and two sacks so far this season. His team is currently 11-0 and in the sweet 16 of Georgia’s class 6A playoffs.
It’s likely the Buckeyes will want to see Quinn put on some more weight as he transitions to the college level. If he’s able to retain his speed and athleticism while putting on muscle, he’ll be a hard pass rusher for any offense to stop.
Quinn went on an official visit with the Buckeyes during their 48-10 win over the UCLA Bruins. Clearly he enjoyed his time there, committing to the Buckeyes less than a day after.
While Quinn was committed to the Clemson Tigers, he was not afraid to continue taking visits and exploring other options. He visited Tennessee back in September, then decommitted from Clemson a few weeks after his visit. He also had Georgia and Texas as other options to play for.
The Buckeyes have had a great push in recruiting ahead of the early signing period. In the month of November, Ohio State has had five prospects commit from the 2026 class, and three from the 2027 class.
This weekend alone, the Buckeyes have gained Quinn and safety Eli Johnson, a 2027 safety recruit.
He joined a hefty recruiting class along the defensive end so far. He joins composite top-80 prospect Khary Wilder at defensive end, as well as four-star defensive tackles Emanuel Ruffin and Damari Simeon paired with three-star DTs Jamir Perez and Cameron Brickle.
It’s clear the Buckeyes future will be secured for the next few seasons, especially after rebuilding a defensive line that is already among the best in all of college football.