24 Buckeyes Set To Compete In The 2024 Paris Olympics

The Ohio State Buckeyes will have 24 former, current and incoming athletes competing for 10 different countries in this year's Summer Olympics.

Apr 20, 2024; State College, Pennsylvania, USA; Kyle Snyder walks on the mat while wrestling Isaac Trumble (not pictured) in the 97 kilograms freestyle Championship Final during day two of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials at Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2024; State College, Pennsylvania, USA; Kyle Snyder walks on the mat while wrestling Isaac Trumble (not pictured) in the 97 kilograms freestyle Championship Final during day two of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials at Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports / Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be well-represented at the 2024 Olympic Games held in Paris, France. Those who watch the Summer Games will witness 24 former, current and incoming Ohio State Buckeyes compete across nine different sports and represent 10 different countries.

This will be the second consecutive Summer Olympics where Ohio State has more than 20 representatives competing. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics set a school record with 26 representatives from Ohio State, making this year the second most ever.

Here is the full list of Buckeyes to watch for in Paris:

Current student-athlete unless noted; *Former student-athlete; #Incoming freshman

United States

  • Katelyn Abeln* - Pistol
  • Hunter Armstrong* – Swimming
  • Keana Hunter# – Artistic Swimming
  • Ada Korkhin – Pistol
  • Henry Leverett* – Pistol
  • Ruby Remati – Artistic Swimming
  • Kyle Snyder* - Wrestling

Canada

  • Fares Arfa* - Fencing
  • Duan Asemota* – Track & Field
  • Alex Axon – Swimming
  • Emma Finlin# – Swimming
  • Scarlett Finn# - Artistic Swimming
  • Eleanor Harvey* - Fencing
  • Tristan Jankovics – Swimming
  • Nichelle Prince* – Soccer
Soccer player jumps over tackle from defender.
Feb 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Canada forward Nichelle Prince (15) and El Salvador defender Andrea Amaya (5) battle for possession during the first half at Shell Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

France

  • Maximilien Chastanet* – Fencing
  • Elodie Ravera-Scarramozzino* – Rowing

Germany

  • Lena Hentschel – Diving

Ireland

  • Ciara McGing* – Diving

Lithuania

  • Tomas Navikonis – Swimming

Nigeria

  • Sade Olatoye* – Track & Field

Puerto Rico

  • Kristen Romano* – Swimming

Spain

  • Aina Cid* – Rowing

Trinidad & Tobago

  • Leah Bertrand – Track & Field

Canada is the nation to actually have the most representatives from Ohio State with eight. The United States comes in second with seven.

For several of these athletes, this is not their first time competing in the Olympics. Kyle Snyder (wrestling), Elodie Ravera-Scarramozzino (rowing), Nichelle Prince (soccer), Eleanor Harvey (fencing) and Aina Cid (rowing) are competing for the third time. Henry Leverett and Hunter Armstrong (swimming) are both competing for a second time.

Rower blows a kiss after race.
Aug 8, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Anna Boada Peiro and Aina Cid I Centelles of Spain react after competing in the women's pair heats at Lagoa Stadium during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s Olympics marks the 100-year anniversary of the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris. The games get started on July 26th and run through August 11th.

Cole McDaniel

