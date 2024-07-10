24 Buckeyes Set To Compete In The 2024 Paris Olympics
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be well-represented at the 2024 Olympic Games held in Paris, France. Those who watch the Summer Games will witness 24 former, current and incoming Ohio State Buckeyes compete across nine different sports and represent 10 different countries.
This will be the second consecutive Summer Olympics where Ohio State has more than 20 representatives competing. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics set a school record with 26 representatives from Ohio State, making this year the second most ever.
Here is the full list of Buckeyes to watch for in Paris:
Current student-athlete unless noted; *Former student-athlete; #Incoming freshman
United States
- Katelyn Abeln* - Pistol
- Hunter Armstrong* – Swimming
- Keana Hunter# – Artistic Swimming
- Ada Korkhin – Pistol
- Henry Leverett* – Pistol
- Ruby Remati – Artistic Swimming
- Kyle Snyder* - Wrestling
Canada
- Fares Arfa* - Fencing
- Duan Asemota* – Track & Field
- Alex Axon – Swimming
- Emma Finlin# – Swimming
- Scarlett Finn# - Artistic Swimming
- Eleanor Harvey* - Fencing
- Tristan Jankovics – Swimming
- Nichelle Prince* – Soccer
France
- Maximilien Chastanet* – Fencing
- Elodie Ravera-Scarramozzino* – Rowing
Germany
- Lena Hentschel – Diving
Ireland
- Ciara McGing* – Diving
Lithuania
- Tomas Navikonis – Swimming
Nigeria
- Sade Olatoye* – Track & Field
Puerto Rico
- Kristen Romano* – Swimming
Spain
- Aina Cid* – Rowing
Trinidad & Tobago
- Leah Bertrand – Track & Field
Canada is the nation to actually have the most representatives from Ohio State with eight. The United States comes in second with seven.
For several of these athletes, this is not their first time competing in the Olympics. Kyle Snyder (wrestling), Elodie Ravera-Scarramozzino (rowing), Nichelle Prince (soccer), Eleanor Harvey (fencing) and Aina Cid (rowing) are competing for the third time. Henry Leverett and Hunter Armstrong (swimming) are both competing for a second time.
This year’s Olympics marks the 100-year anniversary of the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris. The games get started on July 26th and run through August 11th.