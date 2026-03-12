World Baseball Classic Odds: USA Favored Over Japan, DR Ahead of Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals are set in the World Baseball Classic, and the top three contenders from before the start of the tournament -- the United States, Japan and the the Dominican Republic -- all remain alive.

The United States needed a win from Italy (over Mexico) on Wednesday night to advance to the quarterfinals, but it remains the favorite in the latest odds to win the WBC. Aaron Judge and company went 3-1 during pool play, only losing to the Italians.

Meanwhile, Italy, Japan and the Dominican Republic all went undefeated in pool play, yet oddsmakers have set the Italians all the way down at +1800 to win the entire tournament. South Korea (+5000) has the worst odds to win it all after it advanced with a 2-2 record.

Here's a quick look at the complete odds to win the World Baseball Classic.

Odds to Win 2026 World Baseball Classic

USA: +140

Dominican Republic: +230

Japan: +490

Venezuela: +900

Puerto Rico: +1600

Italy: +1800

Canada: +3000

South Korea: +5000

These odds have moved quite a bit since pool play has concluded. The United State was actually an odds-on favorite to win this tournament before any games were played, while Japan was the clear No. 2 choice at +330.

However, the loaded Dominican Republic offense, led by Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Junior Caminero and others has looked unstoppable at points during the WBC. As a result, oddsmakers have jumped the DR up to No. 2 in the odds, especially since it has a quarterfinal matchup with South Korea on Friday.

There will be two quarterfinal games on Friday and two on Saturday before the semifinals begin on Sunday night. The United States takes on Canada, who went 3-1 in pool play, in the second quarterfinal matchup on Friday.

Oddsmakers have started to release odds for these matchups, sharing the latest moneyline odds as of Thursday morning.

World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal Matchups and Odds

South Korea (+500) vs. Dominican Republic (-700)

USA (-800) vs. Canada (+500)

Venezuela (+145) vs. Japan (-180)

Puerto Rico (-130) vs. Italy (+105)

While the United States and Dominican Republic are heavily favored to advance to the semifinals, both Saturday matchups are expected to be rather close. Venezuela entered this tournament at No. 4 in the odds while Puerto Rico was No. 5. The Italians (+8000 pre-tournament) are the biggest long shot still standing.

