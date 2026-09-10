3 Best Positional Matchups To Watch in Ohio State Against Texas

14 draft picks. Four College Football Playoff Appearances. 10 First-Team All-Americans.

And that is just from the last three years.

There is no question about the talent talent will be on display come Saturday when Ohio State faces their first big test of the season as they travel to Texas. Rather, the question will be who will come out on top of some key positional matchups that will help determine the final outcome of this top-5 matchup.

Both teams came into the offseason with very different scenarios. Ohio State lost 11 starters from a year ago, and used the transfer portal and their development system to tune new starters into their roles.

Texas, on the other hand, returned top pieces like quarterback Arch Manning and edge rusher Colin Simmons along with adding key transfer portal additions wide receiver Cam Coleman, running back Hollywood Smothers, and linebacker Rasheem Biles.

Yet just like last year, on paper these teams are pretty much even in the talent department.

Leading up to the big game Saturday, here are the top positional matchups to watch in this clash of the titans.

Jaylen McClain vs Arch Manning

These two saw each other last year in this early-season matchup, and two hopeful NFL draft picks next April are hoping to put up a huge performance in this game.

McClain was productive in his first ever start last year, putting up eight tackles in the game. Manning, on the other hand, struggled outside of a beautiful touchdown pass to former Texas wideout Parker Livingstone.

These two may not be seen as a direct matchup in this game, but the downfield pass game should be more apparent this time around and McClain is the backend of this defense that will be responsible for stopping it.

Both Coleman and returning wideout Ryan Wingo have game-breaking speed and a lot of shots to them downfield should be expected. This may present an opportunity to be on of McClain’s best games yet as a Buckeye, and these shots should give him chances to turn possession and make crucial plays downfield.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr. vs Trevor Goosby

Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is one of the scariest defensive ends in the country with his combination of size and speed. Goosby has the size and footwork to slow him down Saturday.

Goosby, who is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2027 NFL draft, is a three-year starter and has done a fine job at protecting the blindside of Manning. He is one of the most formidable tackles in college football standing at 6-foot-7, and will make it tough for Jackson Jr. to find a groove.

A groove is what Jackson Jr., needs to find, as he finished with 3 tackles against Ball State with half of a tackle for loss and no sacks. In what is supposed to be a breakout year for the senior defensive end, this can be a game where he shows the talent that was widely discussed during the offseason.

With Ohio State needing to get a pass rush going against this Texas team and make Manning’s job uncomfortable, this is a marquee matchup to watch heading into Saturday.

Jermaine Mathews Jr./Devin Sanchez vs Cam Coleman

It is always a delight to college football fans when they can watch a matchup between one of the best wide receivers in the country and one of the best cornerbacks. In this upcoming matchup Saturday, fans will be through the roof.

Both Mathews Jr. and Sanchez post one of the best cornerback duos in the country, and should split the time between taking on the responsibilities of Coleman and Wingo. Yet, with all of the buzz around Coleman and the talent he has shown thus far in his college career, this is the receiver everyone will have their eyes on in the Texas offense.

The stud wideout started his Texas tenure with 70 receiving yards and two touchdowns in their opening matchup last Saturday against Texas State, showing instant connection with Manning. Wingo did lead the Longhorns offense in receptions with 7, but the 20+ yard per catch ability Coleman showed makes him the more important wideout to not let loose down the field.

With all three in this matchup hoping to end the year at the top of their positions and All-American hopefuls, this is a matchup they have all day circled since the start of training camp. It will be a treat to watch who gets the best of this come Saturday night.