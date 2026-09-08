Arch Manning and Cam Coleman Deliver Message to Ohio State Ahead of Texas Showdown

Arch Manning’s season began with a surprise hit before Texas had even taken the field.

As the Longhorns made their entrance before playing Texas State, a fan reached toward Manning for a high five. With thick white smoke filling the tunnel, the Texas quarterback appeared to trip over something or get knocked to the ground.

“It was definitely a little bit of a shock,” Manning said. “I was definitely thrown off. It’s hard to see in that smoke. It’s a little deceiving. But it’s good getting my first hit before the game started. And I get ready to roll.”

Manning recovered, completed 20 of 27 passes for 305 yards and threw four touchdowns in Texas’ season-opening victory.

No. 5 Texas hosts No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Both teams are 1–0, but Manning does not need anyone to explain what the rematch means.

“Not a lot of good memories a year ago,” Manning said. “Hoping to have a good game this year.”

Arch Manning embraces his second chance

Manning admitted that revisiting the film from Texas’ loss to Ohio State has not been pleasant.

“As bad as it was on film, it was kind of a close game, or kind of, but it’s rough film to watch,” Arch said. “I don’t like watching it that much.”

A year later, Manning is no longer the same quarterback. He has played meaningful snaps, gone through another offseason and opened this season with one of the best performances of his career.

“I feel like I’m a year better,” Manning said. “Anytime you can go throughout a season, get reps, get game experience, then a whole offseason to get better and a game last week. Feel like I’m a year better...not all the time you get a second chance to play another team after a rough loss...I think we’ve all grown mentally, physically, and we’re excited.”

He also knows the game carries additional meaning for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

“We want to win this really bad for Coach Sark,” Manning said. “This is why you come to a school like Texas, to play in these big-time games. Excited that it’s at home against a really good team, a good defense...I’m going to take it all in, but I’m going to live in the moment right now, I try to take every week and stick to my routine and process, not make the game bigger than it is.”

Manning has also gotten to know the quarterback on the other sideline. He and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin worked near each other while coaching drills at a camp during the summer.

“He’s a really good guy, good player,” Manning said. “I’m excited to get to play Ohio State.”

Cam Coleman respects Jeremiah Smith but welcomes comparison

The quarterback matchup will receive plenty of attention, but so will the receivers trying to make their jobs easier.

Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith caught eight passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ opener. Texas newcomer Cam Coleman finished his debut with three receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s a good receiver,” Coleman said. “I met him on a couple of recruiting visits...he’s physical, he’s fast, big, strong...he’s a good receiver.”

When asked whether Saturday’s matchup could determine who is the best receiver in college football, Coleman smiled and kept his answer simple.

“I just know I’m going to go out there and play my game,” Coleman said.

Coleman also believes Manning is prepared to handle the pressure of facing the nation’s No. 1 team.

“The way he prepares,” Coleman said. “The way he’s prepared this offseason and really how he’s been preparing this whole week.”

Texas should not need Coleman to carry its passing game alone. Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley made their presence felt in the opener, providing an early look at the depth surrounding Manning.

“It was very fun watching him and Emmett go off, and really all the other receivers, too, later on in the game,” Coleman said. “We all complement each other’s game. It was very fun. I think it’s going to be a fun year.”

Saturday will show whether that talented Texas group is ready to match Smith and the Buckeyes on one of college football’s biggest stages.

When asked what Ohio State’s defense should expect in Austin, however, Coleman left little room for interpretation.

“They can expect that we’re coming,” Coleman said. “We’re coming.”