Ohio State Buckeyes Land 2027 4-Star DB Jaden Carey

The Buckeyes are starting to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail as 2027 four-star cornerback Jaden Carey has committed to Ohio State, according to 247Sports.

Jaden Carey is now the second recruit to choose the Buckeyes in the past 3 days joining cornerback Deontay Malone.

Carey chose the Buckeyes over schools such as Miami, Georgia, Notre Dame, and others. The Buckeyes received a crystal ball prediction for the talented cornerback earlier this month after he took an official visit to Columbus. Carey made the trip along with many other talented recruits, including LB Kayden Bailey, DE Wyatt Smith, S Eli Johnson, S Angelo Smith, and others. Cornerbacks coach Tim Walton first extended an offer to Jaden Carey in January of last year.

Jaden Carey is a name that all Buckeyes fans should become familiar with. The St Thomas Aquinas (FL) product boasts a time of 11.62 in the 100-meter dash and a time of 23.31 in the 200-meter race. In addition to track, the multi-sport athlete also plays basketball.

Carey had a fantastic junior football season for the Raiders, posting 54 tackles, 8 passes broken up, and 4 interceptions in 14 games. Carey's athleticism and ball-tracking abilities will serve him well at the college level. Despite being a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, he makes up for it with his natural ability and IQ for the game. Carey ranks as a top-50 cornerback in the class of 2027.

Other OSU recruiting notes

The Buckeyes are hot on the trail, and they do not appear to be slowing down any time soon. 2027 four-star linebacker Quinton Cypher recently shut down his recruitment after committing to Ohio State in December of last year. In addition, the Buckeyes are trending for many of the top recruits in the nation.

2027 Four-star cornerback and former Indiana commit Monsanna Torbert Jr. recently took a visit to Columbus and appears to be leaning towards the Buckeyes. In addition, wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton is starting to pick up some steam as he looks to land 2028 5-star wide receiver Jett Harrison.

Rivals Insider and director of recruiting recently put in a prediction for Harrison in favor of the Buckeyes. Harrison is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in 2028. The Buckeyes also reportedly made an impression on 2028 five-star defensive end Tyzon Swann.

The vibes are high at Ohio State. Commitments are rolling in, and the program appears to be in a great spot as they look to secure the No. 1 class in the nation. To put it simply, there is no better place for consistency, development, and success than Columbus, Ohio.