3 Ideal Landing Spots for Bruce Thornton in 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft kicks off tonight in what is expected to be one of the best class top-to-bottom in recent years.

While freshman stars like Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa expect to hear their name in the first three picks, veteran guards like Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton may have to wait to hear their name called until late Wednesday night during the second round.

Thornton, who finished his career at Ohio State as the all-time leading scorer, is currently projected to be a late-second round pick. Yet, there are plenty of teams that could use his experience and ability immediately in their pursuit of winning an NBA Championship.

At 6-foot and 223-pounds, Thornton brings unique size to the point guard position in the modern NBA, as his ability to bulldoze downhill and shoot efficiently from the outside should give him the ability to compete for a bench role immediately.

Ahead of the NBA Draft tonight, here are three ideal landing spots for the Buckeye great:

Miami Heat

The Heat made headlines Monday night as they made a blockbuster trade, acquiring 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

As this trade brings them back to the top of the East as a true contender, they lost a haul of depth in the trade including All-Star guard Tyler Herro. What gives them confidence with losing all these pieces is their ability to develop players to their style of play quickly, and Bruce Thornton could be the next.

After Davion Mitchell, the Heat have Dru Smith and Jahmir Young backing him up, who have been limited in their production off the bench. Thornton fits the tough guard mold Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra loves to have at the point, and Thornton’s ability to space the floor as well as facilitate downhill could put him in the rotation quickly.

The Heat hold the 41st pick in the second round, which is great to land Thornton.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves also made noise late Monday night, as they shipped All-Star forward Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets, looking to make space to re-sign guard Ayo Dosunmu this summer.

With Dosunmu expected to play the point, their depth is thin at the position after. Mike Conley, a former Buckeye himself, will be 39 this season and saw a diminished role last year as he only played 18 minutes a game. Bones Hyland follows him, and his inconsistent play has made his minutes fluctuate greatly with the Timberwolves.

This is where Thornton fits in perfectly, as he can come in as the facilitator Conley was during their deep playoff runs in 2024 and 2025 and give the Wolves more consistent bench production, as that was one of the biggest factors in their early exit last season.

Also, the ability to join former Buckeye great Conley and be mentored by him can greatly benefit the point guard, smoothing the transition from college to the NBA.

Houston Rockets

After trading for Kevin Durant last summer, the Rockets were expected to be a force in the West. Instead, inconsistent bench play and the loss of Kevin Durant saw them sent home in the first round.

With a strong core of Durant, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun, the Rockets should be back competing at the top of the West next season, but will need better production off the bench to do it.

Fred VanVleet should return at the point guard with Reed Sheppard backing him up, but Thornton can bring a different skillset that is not in the room currently.

As Sheppard and VanVleet scare offenses with their ability to shoot from the outside, Thornton brings that downhill threat neither have.

Sheppard has a better season last year after an underwhelming rookie season, but if his shooting and playmaking ability stunt in growth from last season, Thornton can earn himself a spot in the rotation and be a serious contributor for a should-be playoff team next season.