Projecting Ohio State’s Week 1 Starting Lineup as Camp Begins

In four weeks, Ohio State will play its first game against Ball State.

Here is what the starting offense and defense should look like.

Quarterback

Julian Sayin

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs during the first practice of training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sayin is heading into his second season as the starting quarterback at Ohio State. Last season, Sayin threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, eight interceptions, with a 77% completion percentage while finishing fourth in the Heisman race.

Running Back

Isaiah West

Before the start of fall camp, there was no question that Bo Jackson would have been listed as the No. 1 running back. However, during the first two days of fall camp, West has been running with the first team, while Jackson has been with the second team.

There is still a long way to go until the start of the season, but based on first impressions, it appears that West is being considered the starting running back.

Wide Receivers

Jeremiah Smith

Brandon Inniss

Devin McCuin

Smith is one of the best receivers in the country, while Inniss is looking to hold down the slot receiver position for the second season in a row. Many Ohio State fans might not be familiar with the name McCuin, as he transferred in this offseason after spending three seasons at UTSA. McCuin has a chance to be the starting outside receiver on the other side of Smith.

Tight End

Nate Roberts

Roberts is entering his second season at Ohio State after being ranked as the 18th-best tight end according to 247Sports in the 2025 high school class. Ohio State lost three of its main tight ends last season in Max Klare, Will Kacmarek and Jelani Thurman, but look for Roberts to be the main tight end on the field in a three-wide receiver set.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle- Austin Siereveld

Left Guard- Luke Montgomery

Center- Carson Hinzman

Right Guard- Joshua Padilla

Right Tackle-Phillip Daniels

Ohio State's offensive line is going to be a question mark throughout fall camp, as the positions for left tackle, right guard and right tackle seem to be uncertain.

Montgomery and Hinzman should have left guard and center locked up, and Siereveld will have a spot on the offensive line, but it’s not yet clear where he will play. Siereveld was the starting left tackle last season, but Ian Moore did receive first-team reps at that position on Thursday, which moved Siereveld to right guard.

Ohio State's offensive line might be at its best with Siereveld at left tackle, and that’s what we will roll with at the moment.

Defensive Line

Defensive Ends: Kenyatta Jackson Jr. & Beau Atkinson

Defensive Tackles: Will Smith Jr. & Eddrick Houston

Ohio State is relying on defensive end Kenyatta Jackson this season after he had the chance to go to the NFL. Atkinson should have a larger role with the starting defense this season after coming over from North Carolina in the spring of 2025.

Defensive tackles can be somewhat complicated due to recent changes in Ohio State's lineup. The Buckeyes have added John Walker from UCF to play nose tackle and James Smith from Alabama to play defensive tackle. However, since both Walker and Smith are newcomers to Ohio State, they might find it challenging to secure starting positions in Week 1, especially with Smith Jr. and Houston already having experience with the Buckeyes.

Linebackers

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Payton Pierce (26) motions during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Payton Pierce

Christian Alliegro

Pierce is aiming to start at Mike linebacker this season after having played in all 14 games last year, during which he started three games. Alliegro is one of the transfers Ohio State brought in this season, coming over from Wisconsin. He started eight games for the Badgers last year, recording 53 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks.

Safety

Terry Moore

Jaylen McClain

Ohio State is going to have big shoes to fill this season with former safety Caleb Downs no longer with the program after heading to the NFL. The Buckeyes brought in Moore from Duke to play free safety, while McClain is looking to hold down strong safety for another season.

Cornerbacks

Devin Sanchez

Jermaine Mathews Jr.

Earl Little Jr.

Sanchez is expected to secure one of the starting outside cornerback positions, alongside Little in the slot corner role. But the second outside corner spot appears to be open for competition. Mathews, who decided not to enter the NFL draft and instead return to Ohio State for his senior season, was anticipated to start opposite Sanchez, but that may not be the case anymore. On the first day of fall camp, Georgia transfer cornerback Dominick Kelly was taking first-team reps, with Mathews behind him. Given that Mathews has spent four seasons at Ohio State, he still has a good chance of earning a starting role.