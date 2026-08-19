3 Most Important Games on Ohio State Basketball’s Non-Conference Schedule

Ohio State’s full non-conference schedule has been announced, complete with five high-major opponents. Before the season opener on Nov. 2 against BYU, the Buckeyes will play two exhibition games—Cincinnati at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Oct. 7 and Butler at home on Oct. 25.

Here are the three most important non-conference games on Ohio State’s schedule, ranked by importance.

At UConn on Nov. 13

This will be the Buckeyes’ biggest early-season test and a good measuring stick for how the season could pan out.

Led by head coach Dan Hurley, UConn is coming off an incredible season in which it went 34-6 and advanced to the national championship game before falling to Michigan 69-63.

One of the most impactful UConn returners for the Buckeyes to guard will be Solo Ball, who averaged 12.8 points per game and tied for the team lead with 77 made threes.

This game will start a home-and-home series between the two schools, with UConn coming to Columbus in the 2027-28 season.

Kansas at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 19

The Buckeyes will return to the CBS Sports Classic—in which they have appeared 11 times—to face Kansas. Ohio State will be looking for redemption in the event after losing a tough battle to North Carolina 71-70 last year.

Kansas had a solid 2025-26 season before being eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March. This year’s team will have an almost entirely new look after significant roster turnover.

Ohio State and Kansas haven’t faced off since the 2012 Final Four in New Orleans, where Kansas came out on top.

North Carolina and Kentucky will also face off in the CBS Sports Classic. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 7.

At Notre Dame on Dec. 12

After Ohio State narrowly won 64-63 at home last November, this game will complete the home-and-home series between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame went on to have a tough season, finishing 13-18 overall. But this season’s team will be revamped with six incoming transfers and four freshmen.

This is a game the Buckeyes should win, but it will provide another early-season test of Ohio State’s depth and potential.

Remaining non-conference games

Other non-conference opponents include BYU, Youngstown State, Marshall, Prairie View A&M, UMBC, Vanderbilt (which will also start a home-and-home series), Lipscomb, Stony Brook and Mississippi Valley State. Several will provide opportunities to build early momentum.