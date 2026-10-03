How 'College Gameday' Panelists Leaned for Ohio State-Iowa Big Ten Showdown

Ohio State travels to Iowa City with much at stake as the Buckeyes face their first true road test of the season in Big Ten play.

Although Ohio State lost its head-to-head matchup against the Hawkeyes when they last met in Iowa City in 2017, recent success has marked Ohio State's dominance in the rivalry. Both teams last met in 2024, with the Buckeyes prevailing in Columbus en route to an eventual national title victory against Notre Dame.

Nearly two years later, with College GameDay returning to Iowa City for the first time in 20 years, the stakes entering the matchup couldn't be bigger. Ohio State has proven its elite dominance as one of the Big Ten's best teams, while Iowa has put together an impressive body of work with last-second wins against the Iowa State Cyclones and Michigan Wolverines in recent weeks.

Despite the momentum the Hawkeyes bring to Kinnick Stadium, the game is massive for both teams' CFP hopes. Glancing at the Hawkeyes' upcoming schedule, they do not play a team currently ranked in the AP Top 25 after their game against Ohio State.

So, a win for the Hawkeyes may arguably mean much more than it would for Ohio State given the aforementioned implications. However, on the Buckeyes' side, a road win would squash the narrative that quarterback Julian Sayin, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and company can't win in big road spots. A win would not only debunk it, but arguably redefine the rest of the season.

Therefore, both teams are in a huge position. Ohio State is staring down the gauntlet of several ranked tests this month and in November, while the Hawkeyes may have to work twice as hard (and root for or against other teams) to make their CFP dreams a reality.

The Hawkeyes have not won consecutive meetings since the two teams began playing each other consistently. They are going to have a chance to do exactly that, at least when it comes to their reputation at home. The 2017 meeting saw everything break right for the Hawkeyes in a 55-24 drubbing, the most lopsided loss in series history.

As for the Buckeyes, they likely can't afford another loss moving forward as three losses could be the ultimate elimination scenario based on past CFP history.

So, how does the GameDay crew see Ohio State vs. Iowa playing out? Find out below.

College GameDay Picks Ohio State-Iowa

Oct 1, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks outward during the fourth quarter of game three of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Herbstreit: Analyst (1996–present) – Ohio State over Iowa

Desmond Howard: Analyst (2005–present) – Iowa over Ohio State

Pat McAfee: Analyst (2022–present) – Ohio State over Iowa

Nick Saban: Analyst (2024–present) – Ohio State over Iowa

Caitlin Clark (guest picker): ex-Iowa WBB star – Iowa over Ohio State