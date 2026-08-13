3 Things We Learned From Week 1 of Ohio State Football Camp

The first week of Ohio State’s training camp has concluded. We can take away some answers regarding the next steps the Buckeyes will take in week two.

Ryan Day will be preparing his team for a matchup against Ball State on Sept. 5th, followed by an intense rematch against the Texas Longhorns, which the Buckeyes soundly defeated the Longhorns 14-7, with Julien Sayin leading the charge.

Starting positions are up for grabs, with players being evaluated daily by coaches and coordinators.

Here are three things we’ve learned after Week 1 of Ohio State Football Camp.

Freshman Brock Boyd gets first-team reps

Freshman wide receiver Brock Boyd took first-team reps with quarterback Julien Sayin and is poised to make an impact. During his reps with his new teammates, he caught a pass from the right sideline, which earned him notoriety for his efforts.

"We've got some talented guys on the offensive side of the ball" Sayin said. Brianna McKay, Columbus Dispatch

He’ll have to compete with Devin McCuin, a transfer from Texas; Chris Henry Jr, Kyle Parker, Jeraquaden Guilford, and Brandon Inness are other candidates for the job.

Jay Timmons fills a defensive need on the OSU secondary

Jay Timmons showed up to his first preseason camp as a Buckeye and took on ownership of the nickelback role. His teammates were awestruck by his efforts.

Timmons’ ability to step up gives the Buckeyes a deeper backfield.

Ian Moore’s trial on the left side of the offensive line begins again

As the 2026 Buckeyes team continues to take shape, the offensive line is rotating through options.

One of those is Ian Moore whose a sophomore redshirt. Moore was tried at left tackle, and Austin Siereveld slotted in on the right. After first practice, Siereveld and Moore switched spots. We’ve seen Siereveld’s success in the left-tackle role last year, where he started six games. But leadership seems indecisive when it comes down to it, as they were both switched again during the Buckeyes’ third practice.

The Buckeyes finished 12-2 and fifth in the final AP Poll, ninth within their own conference as they need to formulate a team with the right chemistry that is ambitious enough for a National Championship run. ESPN projected them with a 10.2 and no. 1 in the Football Power Index ahead of the start of the 2026 season.

Can they live up to the already generous projections of the sports media?