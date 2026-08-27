7 Players Fighting for Browns Roster Spots During Final Preseason Game

The Cleveland Browns will wrap their preseason Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots.

Starters won’t play for either teams, as the Browns and Patriots will get an extended look at the depth on each roster. That matters for head coach Todd Monken and Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who will be evaluating a few final position battles on Thursday evening.

Let’s take a look at a few players who will be competing for roster spots during Cleveland’s preseason finale.

Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green, QBs

Will the Browns keep all four quarterbacks on their roster? They’ve floated the idea, but with Deshaun Watson announced as the starter and Shedeur Sanders as the backup, Cleveland will need to figure out the rest of this room.

That’s what makes Thursday’s preseason finale interesting.

Gabriel was a top 100 pick last year, and those typically don’t get released. His stats are never bad, but Gabriel struggles to move the football whenever he sees action. Green was the first pick of the sixth round, and had plenty of Day 3 interest from more teams than just the Browns, even in the AFC North.

Both depth quarterbacks need to prove they’re worth the roster spot.

Luke Floriea, WR

Browns coaches have been impressed with the local Mentor High School product following his second training camp with the Browns after arriving as an undrafted free agent from Kent State last year.

Floriea needs his connection with Shedeur Sanders to translate to Thursday night’s game, as Dillon Gabriel will get the start for the Browns with sixth-round rookie quarterback Taylen Green playing the second half.

Floriea’s path to making Cleveland’s roster became a bit more realistic on Thursday morning when the Browns waived Cedric Tillman. He’ll be competing against fellow receivers Malachi Corley and Gage Larvadain for the final roster spot in a revamped receiving room.

If they only keep five receivers due to the quarterback conundrum, the Browns would try to bring Floriea, Larvadain and Corley back to the practice squad, but retaining all three could get tough.

Luke Wypler and Zak Zinter, iOL

The Browns are likely to keep ten offensive linemen. They’ll start Spencer Fano, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins and Tytus Howard. Rookies Parker Brailsford and Austin Barber are locks to make the team, too.

That leaves just three spots for Dawand Jones, KT Leveston, Luke Wypler and Zak Zinter, who are all on the roster bubble.

Wypler gives the Browns versatility, as he can play center and guard. The same could be said for Leveston, who was a disaster at tackle last year before finding a role at guard in Monken’s first camp. We know the Browns value versatility, so will they keep both of these players over Jones or Zinter? It’ll be fascinating to see.

Logan Fano, EDGE and Sam Kamara, DT

The Browns are certainly keeping Jared Verse, Maliek Collins, Mason Graham, Isaiah McGuire, Derek Barnett, Mike Hall Jr. and Adin Huntington. Kalia Davis has probably done enough to make the defensive tackle room, too.

So what’s that mean for Fano? Or Kamara? They’ll have to prove themselves worthy of a roster spot during Cleveland’s preseason finale.