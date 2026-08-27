Patriots vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns will face each other on Thursday night in each team's final preseason game.

The Browns have announced Deshaun Watson as their starter for the 2025 regular season, so Dillon Gabriel will start in Week 3 of preseason action. The Patriots will also be resting their starters, opting to play their young players to evaluate the depth of their roster.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Thursday's game.

Patriots vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total for Preseason Week 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Patriots -2.5 (-115)

Browns +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Patriots -150

Browns +125

Total

OVER 35.5 (-105)

UNDER 35.5 (-115)

Patriots vs. Browns How to Watch Preseason Week 3

Date: Thursday, August 27

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Field

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Patriots record: 1-0-1

Browns record: 0-2

Patriots vs. Browns Betting Trends

Mike Vrabel is 10-8-1 straight up and 9-8-2 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Todd Monken is 0-2 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Patriots vs. Browns Key Player to Watch

Tommy DeVito, QB - New England Patriots

In case you didn't already know, former New York Giant, Tommy DeVito is now serving as Drake Maye's backup in New England. If things go well for the Patriots, we won't see DeVito all season, but it has to be comforting knowing they have a competent backup they can turn to if they need to. He has put together a strong preseason so far. He completed 13-of-22 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown against the Colts, and then followed that up by completing 8-of-15 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles. We'll see him one more time this preseason against the Browns.

Patriots vs. Browns Prediction and Best Bet

I simply can't bet on the Browns at this point. This could be an ugly season in Cleveland and announcing Watson as their starting quarterback could be the first sign of trouble.

Whether it's due to Todd Monken not caring about winning preseason games or if it's a sign of a terrible roster, the Browns' first two preseason games have been a disaster. They lost 34-10 to the Bears and then 31-7 to the Bills. I know the preseason doesn't mean much, but I'm going to feel comfortable laying a few points on the Patriots getting the better of them in their preseason finale on Thursday night.

Pick: Patriots -2.5 (-115) via DraftKings

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