Browns Releasing Cedric Tillman Isn’t Surprising, but Shows Proof of New-Look Offense

The Cleveland Browns released Cedric Tillman on Thursday morning, according to several reports, and that’s not a huge surprise.

Tillman was on the bubble heading into training camp and struggled to stay healthy this summer. The 2023 third-round pick getting waived ahead of Cleveland’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots helps the Browns in their mission to trim down the roster to an initial 53 players by Sunday.

While Tillman’s release isn’t a surprise, it showcases that new head coach Todd Monken and general manager Andrew Berry are serious about improving the offense this season. Tillman had every last opportunity to impress Cleveland’s coaching staff during his first three seasons in the league. Across three years, he’s caught just 71 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns.

How Cleveland’s new-look offense will play

The writing was on the wall for Tillman when the Browns drafted KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston with back-to-back selections at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. Jerry Jeudy isn’t going anywhere because of his contract and Isaiah Bond showed promising flashes as a rookie.

The team signed Tylan Wallace in free agency, who had worked with Monken during their time together with the Baltimore Ravens. Even though Wallace will mainly contribute to the special teams, he’s shown competent flashes of receiving ability throughout this camp.

Much of Cleveland’s success at receiver will be predicated on quarterback play. The Browns made a controversial decision to start Deshaun Watson at quarterback, but he’s expected to have a short leash. Developing Concepcion Boston and Bond will be paramount, and if Watson can’t get them the ball, Monken will be forced to give him a quick hook in favor of Shedeur Sanders.

Last year, Cleveland’s receiving yard leader was tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who will retain a big role in this offense. Monken and new offensive coordinator Travis Switzer will run the ball with Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, something they’ve focused plenty on during training camp.

Tillman’s release proves that the Browns are serious about their new-look offense. The Browns are done wasting snaps with a player that has shown very limited upside. Instead, that attention will go to Concepcion and Boston, who the Browns would like to see catch touchdowns in their new enclosed stadium in Brook Park in 2029.

Ahead of Cleveland’s preseason finale against New England, keep an eye on the sixth receiver competition. Fan-favorite Luke Floriea from Mentor High School and Kent State University has impressed this coaching staff, but he’ll have to fend off Malachi Corley for the final roster spot in Cleveland.