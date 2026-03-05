2026 NFL Free Agency: Five Best Under-the-Radar Players Hitting the Open Market

When NFL free agency commences next week, the attention will turn to which teams land the biggest names such as Trey Hendrickson, Alec Pierce and Tyler Linderbaum.

Those teams and fanbases will rightfully celebrate their new additions, but oftentimes, some of the most impactful signings are players that fly under the radar.

Before free agency begins, here’s five free agents that could pay unexpected dividends for the teams that sign them. These players haven’t always had smooth career paths, but after strong 2025 campaigns, they should garner interest from across the league this March.

RB Kenneth Gainwell

Running back Kenneth Gainwell topped 1,000 scrimmage yards in 2025. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

As Kenneth Walker, Breece Hall and Travis Etienne Jr. have dominated much of the running back carousel talk before free agency, Kenneth Gainwell has largely flown under the radar. Gainwell is coming off his most productive season yet after rushing for 537 yards and five touchdowns while catching 73 passes for 486 yards and three receiving touchdowns with the Steelers in 2025.

Gainwell has yet to carry the bulk of the workload for a team, but he has proven to be a great complimentary option for squads in need of a second rusher or pass-catching back. This also means that he does not have nearly the same wear and tear that many other backs his age do. Gainwell has 394 career carries over five seasons, and should still have plenty to give his next team.

C Luke Fortner

Luke Fortner was traded to the Saints last August. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Between the Titans and Commanders releasing their centers and the Bears’ Drew Dalman retiring, the center carousel has quickly become one of the most important markets entering free agency. Some teams might opt to address the position in the draft, but for teams looking to find a veteran at center, they could turn to the Saints’ Luke Fortner.

A third-round pick by the Jaguars in 2022, Fortner was traded to the Saints this past August. Fortner started 10 games this season in relief of Erik McCoy, and played some of his best football during that span. Per PFF, Fortner ranked 17th among centers this season and sixth in pass blocking. He does not have as long a track record of success as some other centers available this offseason, but with Tyler Linderbaum ready to reset the market at the position, Fortner is a more affordable young player a team could take a chance on.

CB Montaric Brown

Montaric Brown was an underrated part of the Jaguars’ breakout campaign. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a penchant for flying under the radar, and the same is true for cornerback Montaric Brown. A seventh-round pick out of Arkansas in 2022, Brown started a career-high 12 games for Jacksonville in 2025, racking up 51 total tackles, two picks and 12 pass breakups.

Brown was a key part of the Jaguars’ defensive resurgence, which saw the unit jump from 31st to 11th in total yards allowed per game from 2024 to ‘25 and rank sixth in coverage grades, per PFF. He was one of the team’s best cover corners according to PFF, earning a strong 74 grade in coverage as well as a 71.4 grade in tackling.

S Jaylinn Hawkins

Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins had a strong season in 2025. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jaylinn Hawkins had the best season of his career with the Patriots during their Super Bowl run in 2025. Hawkins recorded 71 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, four picks and six pass breakups this past season, helping a stout Patriots secondary finish top-10 in passing yards allowed per game.

Hawkins will be 29 by the start of the 2026 season, and should be a good value-signing for a team in need of safety help.

K Eddy Piñeiro

49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro wasn’t even on a team at the start of the 2025 season. | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro was among the league’s top kickers in 2025. After joining the 49ers early in the season, he evaporated the team’s many concerns in the kicking game as he connected on 28 of 29 field goal attempts and 34 of 38 extra point attempts.

The 49ers have expressed interest in re-signing Piñeiro, but if they don’t extend him before free agency, another team could jump on the opportunity to add him to their roster. Every year there are teams with kicking struggles in search of a better option, and Piñeiro proved reliable over this past season.

