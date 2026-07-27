The Real Reason Why Taylen Green Is Very Likely To Make Cleveland Browns Roster

As the Cleveland Browns report to training camp this week, all eyes will be on the quarterback competition.

Even though Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are the two quarterbacks competing for Cleveland’s starting job, Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green are competing for a spot on this roster.

Browns head coach Todd Monken isn’t likely to keep four quarterbacks rostered heading into the season. Even though the organization speaks glowingly of Gabriel’s football IQ and quarterback abilities, the 2025 third-round pick could face an uphill battle to make this roster over Green.

The Browns used the first pick of the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Green, a 6-foot-6 dual-threat quarterback from Arkansas. He needs developing, but his raw skillset makes him a more intriguing developmental prospect than Gabriel, whose physical limitations were on display during his limited action last year.

The real reason why Taylen Green should make this roster

League sources told Browns On SI that an AFC North foe was intending on selecting Green in Round 6, if he was still available when they were on the clock.

He was in demand – in this very division.

And that could make it difficult for Browns general manager Andrew Berry to release him and sneak him through waivers, landing a spot on the team’s practice squad. If they cut Green from the initial 53-man roster, he’d be exposed to waivers, and an AFC North team could have interest claiming him, which would effectively burn Cleveland’s sixth-round draft choice.

The good news for Browns fans is that general manager Andrew Berry has been masterful at executing preseason quarterback trades.

Just an offseason ago, Kenny Pickett was acquired and traded away without ever playing a snap in a game for the Browns.

Could they look to move Gabriel? Immediately after selecting Sanders, the Miami Dolphins were reportedly interested in trading something to the Browns for Gabriel, who was selected 50 spots ahead of the polarizing ex-Colorado quarterback.

But ex-Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is competing against Michael Penix Jr. for a starting job with the Atlanta Falcons under former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Even though Stefanski was a big fan of Gabriel during their time together in Cleveland, there’s no guarantee that the Falcons would trade the Browns anything of value. Currently, veteran journeyman backup Trevor Siemian is the third-string QB in Atlanta.

It would be a tough pill to swallow if the Browns decided they had to cut Gabriel. He was a top 100 pick.

Statistically, Gabriel wasn’t awful in six starts, throwing seven touchdown passes to just two interceptions. But his completion percentage was under 60% and the Browns looked anemic offensively during Gabriel’s short time as QB1. If the Browns execute a trade, the return would only net a future Day 3 pick.

But risking Green on waivers might not be worth it. Especially if the Browns fear their exciting lottery ticket could be gobbled up by an AFC North foe.

Last year, the Browns couldn’t ignore the value of Sanders in Round 5. They never planned on playing him during his rookie year, but their gamble quickly paid off, as he showed flashes of excitement during seven starts as a rookie, and has an opportunity to be named Cleveland’s starting quarterback in 2026.

Even if the Browns aren’t planning on playing Green as a rookie, this organization should always expect the unexpected when it comes to quarterbacks. And the 6-foot-6 quarterback might end up being Cleveland’s lottery ticket in 2026.