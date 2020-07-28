Former Buckeye Alex Boone Eyes NFL Return

Former Ohio State offensive lineman Alex Boone led a fantastic NFL career that concluded two years ago ... maybe.

Boone appeared as a guest on 95.7 The Fan in San Francisco back in February and strongly hinted at a potential return to the field. Now sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapaport that Boone's return to the NFL is likely.

The news comes at an interesting time while many players across the league have exercised the option to not play this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boone spent the 2017 season in Arizona playing left guard for the Cardinals before announcing his retirement. Prior to that, he had 1-year stint in Minnesota and started 14 games for the Vikings.

Boone's best years as a pro came in the Bay Area for the San Francisco 49ers. After appearing in only one game in 2010, he started 59 of the next 76 games through the end of the 2015 season. He played both guard spots for the 49ers.

As a Buckeye, Boone was an All-American, 4-year starter and 2-time All-Big Ten performer from 2005-2008. The Scarlet and Gray went 41-8 during his time in Columbus with four consecutive Big Ten championships and two BCS national championship game appearances.

Boone was the top-rated prospect in the state of Ohio as a prep player at Northeast Ohio's football power St. Edward. He was also considered a top-20 player nationally by 247Sports. He went undrafted in 2009, at least in part due to concerns related to alcohol abuse and a DUI he received three years prior.

Thankfully, Boone put his struggles in the rearview mirror and turned in a solid NFL career ... and it appears that chapter isn't as closed as he may have thought two seasons ago.

