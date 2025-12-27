Michigan's latest hire should make Ohio State fans thankful for Ryan Day

When Sherrone Moore was fired from Michigan and the fallout ensued, many Ohio State fans likely had the same thought.

“Thank goodness, it’s not us.”

To be fair, the Buckeyes have had their share of scandals – yet Michigan’s cheating scandal followed by Moore’s inappropriate relationship with a staffer and following arrest is certainly a much uglier smear than anything that’s happened in Columbus over the same timeframe.

On Friday, the Wolverines moved closer to hiring Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham as their next head coach. When that news came across, a similar thought passed through Ohioans everywhere.

“Thank goodness, we have Ryan Day.”

Whittingham is a nice hire for Michigan. With limited resources, Utah has been a respectable program.

But let’s be honest about this.

He just turned 66. He was rumored to have toyed with the idea of retirement. This likely is not the coach that leads Michigan back to a title. But instead, the coach that rids their program of controversy and toxicity.

The culture surrounding Michigan seems busted. Recruits are hopping into the portal. Whittingham will be tasked with the mess left behind from Jim Harbaugh and Moore’s departures.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are as strong as they have ever been. When the team lost to Michigan for four straight seasons, pressure was mounting on Day. According to reports, the Ohio State head coach considered walking away from the job if he wasn’t fired following the loss to the Wolverines.

But the Buckeyes rallied, won a title and have not looked back since.

Ohio State completed an undefeated season and narrowly lost the Big Ten title against Indiana. Day’s Buckeyes are using that loss as motivation in order to replicate their success in last year’s postseason.

Many Buckeyes fans panicked when offensive coordinator, receiver coach and recruiting mastermind Brian Hartline announced that he would be leaving the program to take over the head coach vacancy at USF.

Ohio State responded while keeping the top wide receiver in the nation, Chris Henry Jr., recruited to the Buckeyes. Legend Bey also settled a bizarre recruitment and landed in Columbus despite Harline’s departure.

Day is taking over playcalling duties throughout the College Football Playoff to transition Ohio State into their next chapter.

Even with four consecutive ugly losses against Michigan, this program is as healthy as it has ever been. Whittingham’s hire served as a reminder that the Buckeyes remain a cut above the competition in the college football landscape.