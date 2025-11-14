TreVeyon Henderson delivers confident response on Ohio State's title chances
After having one of the best games of his young NFL career, former Ohio State Buckeyes running back and current New England Patriot TreVeyon Henderson had some thoughts on his school's 2025 team.
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt interviewed Henderson after his Patriots squad picked up a 27-14 win over the New York Jets and asked him about his thoughts on this year's Buckeyes team compared to the 2024 team that won the national title. Henderson had nothing but high compliments on the team and even gave a bold prediction.
"Those guys are balling right now, man. I'm proud of those guys just to see those guys mature as men and as players as well. I'm proud of those guys. Who knows. I think they're gonna win the chip again."
Henderson had quite a run with the Buckeyes, playing all four seasons at Ohio State. He twice ran for over 1,000 yards in a season and had been selected to the All-Big Ten team three times. Last year, Henderson ran for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping Ohio State win the national title.
After his playing days in college, the Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Henderson started the season as the backup running back, but has picked up steam in the last three games with his stats at 492 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He's coming off a three-touchdown performance against the Jets.
As for his old school, the Buckeyes are off to a dominating 9-0 start and are the number one team in the nation. They have won all but one game by double digits and manhandled most of their opponents every step of the way.
It appears that this is another national championship team in Ohio State, as they have proven time and again why they are so dominant. There are some in the media who may not be as much believers, claiming the Buckeyes have had too easy a schedule.
Ohio State has a chance to silence those critics by finishing off the final three opponents on its schedule and rolling into the Big Ten Championship game with momentum. It may not be the road that most of the college football world wanted them to take, but the Buckeyes have dominated each of their opponents with conviction, and that's something nobody can take away from this program, which has done all the right things.