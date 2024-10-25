Analyst Exposes Pressing Concern For Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes were shredded by the Oregon Ducks in Week 7, losing 32-31 and surrendering 496 yards of total offense. Even worse, they did not sack Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel once and allowed him to throw for 341 yards.
Ohio State's inability to generate pressure on Gabriel resulted in former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban calling the Buckeyes' defense "antiquated," and head coach Ryan Day said that it needs to be better going forward.
But will it get better in time for Ohio State's matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday?
Cameron Teague Robinson of The Athletic has some concerns, and has ranked the defensive line's questionable pass rush an 8/10 on the panic meter heading into Week 9.
"Ohio State has had some dominant defensive linemen in the past with Chase Young, the Bosa brothers and others, but they’re not on this team," Robinson wrote. "As good as JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer are, they aren’t quick-win pass rushers, so Ohio State’s plan of lining up with four pass rushers and attacking isn’t going to work against good offensive lines."
Robinson added that the Buckeyes have logged just four sacks in four top-five games under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
So, just how big of an issue is this for Ohio State?
The Buckeyes were the No. 1-ranked defense in the country going into their clash with the Ducks, but as Saban specified, their soft schedule may have had something to do with that.
To be fair, Ohio State has one of the most talented defenses in the nation, but there is also no doubt that the unit was disappointing against Oregon.
We'll see if the Buckeyes can bounce back versus Dylan Raiola and the Cornhuskers.