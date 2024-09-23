Analyst Reveals One Possible Concern For Ohio State Buckeyes
There hasn't been a whole lot not to like about the Ohio State Buckeyes early on in the season.
They have gotten off to a 3-0 start and have outscored their opponents 157-20 in the process. Even if their schedule hasn't exactly been a gauntlet over the first few weeks, that's still impressive.
But does Ohio State have any potential concerns this season?
Joel Klatt of Fox Sports has expressed some degree of trepidation over one area for the Buckeyes: their pass rush.
Klatt specifically thinks Ohio State may struggle to contain more mobile quarterbacks, which was why Marshall Thundering Herd signal-caller Stone Earle gave the team some issues this past Saturday.
Earle went 16-for-21 with 132 yards and a touchdown in the affair and actually guided Marshall to an early lead over the Buckeyes in the first quarter.
Klatt wasn't exactly ringing alarm bells here. He didn't seem overly concerned about Ohio State's pass-rushing capabilities. He was merely saying that if there was something to nitpick, it would be the Buckeyes' ability to consistently get to opposing quarterbacks.
Ohio State has amassed a grand total of nine sacks through its first three contests. Tyleik Williams (who missed the game against Marshall) and J.T. Tuimoloau are tied for the team lead with 1.5 sacks apiece.
So, yes: thus far the Buckeyes have been decidedly average at getting quarterbacks to the ground...but they are also surrendering just 6.7 points per game.
Ohio State will begin Big Ten conference play when it battles the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.