Analyst Shares Ominous Concern for Ohio State in CFP
The Ohio State Buckeyes landed the eighth seed in the College Football Playoff rankings, meaning they will face the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round.
Tennessee went 10-2 during the regular season, winning three games over ranked opponents. That included a victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 19.
So, this isn't exactly going to be a cakewalk for an Ohio State squad that ended its own regular season with a brutal loss to the Michigan Wolverines, and Andy Anders and Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors aren't exactly in love with the matchup.
"Tennessee, who will travel to the Shoe on Dec. 22 as the ninth seed in the CFP, might be the toughest draw possible for Ohio State in the first round, especially given the Volunteers' defensive line excellence when the Buckeyes' offensive line has struggled of late," Anders and Brown wrote.
That's especially considering all of the injuries Ohio State has endured along its offensive line throughout the year.
And to make matters worse, if the Buckeyes beat the Volunteers, they will then likely have to face the Big Ten champions: the Oregon Ducks.
"A rematch with top-seeded Oregon awaits OSU if it beats the Orange and White. But beggars can't be choosers after a 13-10 rivalry loss to close the season," Anders and Brown continued.
Oregon defeated Ohio State by a score of 32-31 in Eugene back on Oct. 7. The Ducks proceeded to go undefeated on the season and then topped the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night.
All of that being said, the Buckeyes entered 2024 widely viewed as the most talented team in the country. It's put up or shut up time for Ohio State.