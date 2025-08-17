Archie Griffin to Ring in New Ohio State Buckeyes Tradition in 2025
No one represents the Ohio State football brand more than Archie Griffin. Griffin finished with Heisman Trophy placements in three straight seasons from 1973 to 1975 and won the award twice -- 1974 and 1975. He was a two-time All-American running back for the Buckeyes and continues to represent the brand today.
Griffin's 1974 season is infamous, showing his absolute dominance. He went for 1,620 rushing yards and a 6.9 yards-per-carry average. The Buckeyes finished 4th in the AP Poll that season and went 7-1 in Big Ten play. No receiver ended with over 300 yards, and the Buckeyes quarterback Cornelius Greene had just a 60.2% completion rate. That offense lived and died by Griffin's production.
That said, the Buckeyes are eyeing a new tradition that centers around a Victory Bell, and Griffin will be able to ring it for the first time before the Buckeyes take to the field on August 30, a massive showdown with the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns.
Here's the report via X.
“I'm honored to be able to be the first bell ringer at Ohio State. It's something new that's going on at Ohio State, but I think it's going to work out extremely well because the Buckeyes are going to have a great season, and that bell is going to ring a lot," Griffin said via Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope.
Griffin seems hopeful for what Ohio State is going to be able to do this season, and sitting third in the AP Poll and second in the coaches poll, it will undoubtedly have sky-high expectations.
“50 years ago is a long, long time, and it's really a real, true honor to be able to, first of all, be here. I mean, 50 years is a long time. But to have the honors that I've had the last couple of years, it's pretty special. There's no question about it. It's pretty special. The statue, and all that goes along with that, and now having the chance in the 50th year of my second Heisman to be the first bell ringer at Ohio State and get the honors of doing that is pretty special," he continued.
Griffin continues to be a voice of support for the Buckeyes and expects another strong season in Columbus from Ryan Day and company. That said, 2025 is 50 years after Griffin won his second Heisman Trophy, making this bell-ringing tradition even more touching.