One Ohio State Football Position Battle That Has Already Taken an Interesting Turn

Keep an eye on Ohio State football’s running back position battle throughout this training camp.

New Ohio State offensive coordinator Arthur Smith should want to run the ball, and the Buckeyes have plenty of options in the backfield.

During the last two days of fall camp, Bo Jackson has been working with the second unit while Isaiah West is taking reps with the starting offense. Saturday was the first practice for five-star recruit Legend Bey, who missed his first two fall practices due to violating team rules.

Jackson led the Buckeyes in rushing last year during his true freshman season. He had 1,090 yards and six touchdowns. James Peoples regularly contributed, with West rounding out that room.

Peoples transferred to Penn State, clearing the way for Jackson and West to dominate the backfield in Columbus this season.

What to make of West getting starting snaps over Jackson

But it’s very interesting that West is already getting starting reps over Jackson, who was the top running back at Ohio State last season. The Buckeyes supplanting 1,000-yard rusher coming into the season didn’t feel likely, but it speaks to the type of growth this coaching staff has seen from West. Bey isn’t expected to contend for the starting job during his true freshman season, but should get a few opportunities to showcase his explosiveness throughout the season.

According to Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, West had “one of the best offseasons” in the entire program. He reported to Columbus chiseled, ready to help the Buckeyes navigate a long, tough schedule this upcoming season.

Last year, West finished the season with 310 yards on just 59 carries, scoring two touchdowns. Jackson, Peoples and West were a formidable trio, as the Buckeyes averaged 4.5 yards per carry throughout the regular season.

But Smith and Day have an opportunity to shake up this room. Even if Jackson loses the competition, the 1,000-yard rusher will have plenty of opportunities during the season to win his job back. Or, if Jackson can close the gap in this position battle to reassume his starting role, West will be the counterpunch out of the backfield.

Sprinkle in a few explosive runs from Bey, and you can already envision how lethal this offense should be on the ground. Through the air, Heisman contender Julian Sayin will be throwing the ball to Jeremiah Smith, who will likely be the first non-quarterback selected in the 2027 draft, senior Brandon Innis and five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr.

During his time as an offensive coordinator in the NFL, Smith always had a stout run game. West, Jackson and Bey should add plenty of pop to the run game, it just depends on how Ohio State chooses to deploy them.