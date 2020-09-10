Dave Yost: "Opposing Universities Could be Defendants in Potential Big Ten Lawsuit"

As reported Wednesday evening, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is ready to recommend that The Ohio State University has grounds to file a lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference demanding “tens of millions of dollars” regarding potential lost revenue.

Yost added to that Thursday morning through a tweet, mentioning that “some interesting conversations” have since occurred and the Buckeyes could potentially have some company in court. Yost, a republican, is a graduate of Ohio State.

Yost continued by saying that other universities standing in the way could end up being defendants. The University of Michigan, for example, might believe COVID-19 warrants cancelling the season. That’s fine but, if they don’t get out of the way, losses from a school such as Ohio State could become theirs. See below.

NCAA case specialist Tom Mars, who coincidentally handled the transfer waiver for star quarterback Justin Fields from Georgia to Ohio State, then commented via SiriusXM radio that he believes the Big Ten will “reverse itself and play football,” per an updated report Thursday afternoon by the Columbus Dispatch.

“In terms of others who might have legal claims against the Big Ten, I know this is not necessarily the conventional wisdom, but I believe that Ohio State, for example, has a very legitimate claim for money damages and perhaps an injunction,” Mars said.

School administration and athletics officials from Ohio State have not provided any comments on this ongoing situation. Gene Smith, director of athletics, had just one word when asked for a response… “nothing.”

Multiple reports this past week, notably Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune, says the league's presidents and chancellors will vote on the information presented by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force "this weekend at the earliest."

See the full BuckeyesNow story from Wednesday evening on this matter.

