Best Positional Matchups in Every Ohio State Football Game This Season

Ohio State Football is only 19 days away until they will open up their 2026 season against Ball State at Ohio Stadium.

Looking at their schedule this season, it is safe to say it will be an uphill battle for the Buckeyes to reach their third consecutive College Football Playoff. Ohio State’s schedule features 6 teams that are ranked in the Preseason Top 25, including two road games against No. 4 Texas and No. 6 Indiana.

With this loaded schedule, Buckeye fans should anticipate to see many star-studded matchups in these games. As we inch closer to the season, here is the best positional matchup in every game for Ohio State this upcoming season.

Ball State: Kenyatta Jackson Jr. vs. Tristan Cook

Jackson Jr., is one of the few returners on the Ohio State defense a year ago and looks to build on a productive 2025 campaign where he finished with 6.5 sacks opposite of NFL Draft Pick Caden Curry.

Now as the feature edge rusher in this defense, he draws Ball State’s Tristan Cook, who is only of only three Ball State players selected to a preseason All-MAC team according to Athlon Sports. Cook started all 12 games for the Cardinals last season and will be a good test for the potential breakout defensive end.

Texas: Ian Moore vs. Colin Simmons

Ohio State fans surely remember Colin Simmons, who went viral for downplaying Ohio State last season before Ohio State’s eventual 14-7 victory at home to start the season. This year, Simmons returns to play the Buckeyes again, and now with a new tackle to protect Quarterback Julian Sayin’s blindside.

Ian Moore fills in as the only new starting offensive lineman for the Buckeyes, and will have a tough task to start the season. Simmons only produced 2 tackles in this game last season, but is a projected first-round draft pick and All-American for the Longhorns this season.

Kent State: Christian Alliegro vs. Dru DeShields

In the second of two early matchups against MAC opponents, new middle linebacker Christian Alliegro will draw one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the conference.

Dru DeShields, who was a second-team All-MAC preseason selection, will be a good early test for Alliegro’s command for the defense and ability to be a run stopper with his rushing upside.

Illinois: Jeremiah Smith vs. Xavier Scott

Smith finished below 50 receiving yards in only 4 games last season, and against Illinois was one of them. This could easily be a circled game on the star receivers forecast for this upcoming season.

On the other side, Scott’s season was cut short after three games due to injury in 2025. He was a first team all-conference preseason selection last season, and a third-team selection this season. With some extra motivation in this matchup for both, this could be one of the most fun to watch this upcoming season.

Iowa: Kenyatta Jackson Jr. vs. Trevor Lauck

Iowa was the only Big Ten team last season to feature four offensive lineman that made an All-Big Ten team. They lost two to the draft, but Lauck returns at offensive tackle after a stellar 2025 campaign.

This provides another great test for Jackson Jr., who will be looking to boost his draft stock and become a potential first-round draft pick in 2027.

Maryland: Bo Jackson vs. Daniel Wingate

In a new-look offense under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Jackson should have the opportunity to have some big games on the ground for the Buckeyes this season.

This matchup is one of the ones to circle for Jackson, as Wingate finished with 100 tackles last season and was named to the Bronco Nagurski and Butkus award watches for the Terrapins in 2026.

Indiana: Jermaine Matthews vs. Charlie Becker

After Ohio State’s loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game, this game is not only circled for revenge for the entire team, but also individually for Matthews.

Becker shined with some big catches against Matthews in this matchup a season ago, and as the corner now holds the No. 1 spot in the room and a potential breakout season ahead of him, this looks to be one of the most important looming matchups for the stud corner.

USC: Jaylen McClain vs. Jayden Maiava

There has been a lot of buzz around McClain this offseason, who had a stellar season at safety next to first-round pick Caleb Downs last season. His ball-hawking ability on the back end for the Buckeyes is one of the most positive returning pieces for them on defense this season.

This matchup will bring a lot of opportunity for McClain, who will have a lot of opportunities to disrupt USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley’s high-octane aerial attack led by the returning star Maiava.

Oregon: Eddrick Houston/James Smith vs. Iapani Laloulu

Houston and Smith had arguably had the best offseason thus far as a duo for the Buckeyes, as their presence in the middle is looking to be one of the strongest units on the defense.

This matchup pairs them with a second team All Big-Ten selection in Laloulu, who will look to stiffen the pair's impact in this game in one of the pivotal games for both teams this season.

Northwestern: Julian Sayin vs. Robert Fitzgerald

After a season that earned him a runner-up for the Heisman, all eyes are on Sayin to see the next jump in his game coming into this season. As Sayin will continue to try to spark the offense with big plays down the field like he was able to do so many times last year, Fitzgerald provides a great test at the safety position after a second team All-Big Ten year last season.

Nebraska: Eddrick Houston/James Smith vs. Justin Evans

Another great matchup for the pair of new starting defensive tackles, Evans made the Rimington Award watch list for this upcoming season. With the loss of Dylan Raiola this offseason, this Nebraska offense could look to run the ball significantly more, putting more eyes on this matchup.

Michigan: Ian Moore vs. John Henry Daley

Moore’s biggest test of the year along with Colin Simmons, Henry Daley transferred to Michigan with new head coach Kyle Whittingham after a second team All-American season a year ago. Finishing with double-digit sacks in 2025, this will be a tall task for Moore to give Sayin time to operate the passing attack.