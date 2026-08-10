Biggest Overreaction Buckeyes Football Fans Should Avoid Right Now

Ohio State takes the field in under 30 days. Despite the excitement surrounding the season, there appear to be lingering questions about what would constitute a potential failure between November and December should a national title not materialize for the second straight season.

It is simply too early to overreact to quarterback Julian Sayin, who is entering his second year as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback. Last season, Sayin's numbers were good enough to lead Ohio State to a Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic berth, but they lost to eventual national title runners-up Miami Hurricanes, ending the season 12-2.

Sayin admitted that he has had an extra ounce of motivation to build off last year's success while recognizing a clear standard: the combination of a rejuvenated off-season to go alongside new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith should only be viewed as positive.

Julian Sayin Prioritized Himself During Ohio State Offseason

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) looks to pass to running back Isaiah West (32) during football training camp inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, just how can we improve our timing and get on the same page on everything?" Sayin told reporters. "And a lot of that work was done in the offseason. And communication is the best thing for our offense."

Sayin said it's a collective effort between his star wideout, Jeremiah Smith, coach Ryan Day and Sayin himself to ensure the communication is up yo par offensively.

"And how can we get to the point where we know what each other is thinking? And being able to take the points from Coach Day – obviously an elite developer of quarterbacks – and somebody who knows the pass game really well, and is somebody who gives us great points."

Ultimately, though, split-second decisions are what make a difference between a good and great play, Sayin added.

"So, me and Jeremiah always come together and kinda talk through whether it's a certain route or a certain coverage. What can we do to beat this?" Sayin said.

Sayin said he feels more confortable in the system overall, too, both mentally and physically.

"Yeah, I'm about 215 [pounds] now, so a little bit heavier than last year," Sayin said. "And it was very helpful in the offseason; [head strength coach Mickey Marotti] pushed me pretty hard. And I think the extra weight has helped me in throwing the ball and running the ball."

With Sayin making sure that his deliverables are on point, now it's time for his improved skillset to translate on the field.

Saturday, Sept. 5, vs. Ball State will be that first live look.