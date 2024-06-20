Braxton Miller, Greg Oden Among Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame's Class of 2024
The history of the Ohio State Buckeyes is loaded with legends from every sport in the books.
Some of the best to ever do it have cut their teeth as Buckeyes on the football field, basketball court and beyond. On Thursday, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame announced its picks for the Class of 2024.
The list is comprised of 14 athletes spanning 11 sports and university departments. A staggering five decades separates when the oldest member began his career to when the youngest finished his.
Among those set to be forever enshrined into Ohio State memory are former quarterback Braxton Miller and center Greg Oden. Miller went on to play in the NFL, while Oden was the No. 1 overall pick of the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2007 NBA Draft.
Both Miller and Oden led the Buckeyes to a national championship berth in their respective sports. Oden fell short of a title against the Florida Gators despite a double-double, but Miller helped Ohio State win the first-ever College Football Playoff in 2014.
Also preparing for induction is Gene Smith, who will retire after 19 years of serving as Ohio State's athletic director at the end of this month.
Here is the full list of 2024 inductees:
Christy Blough (Men's Volleyball, 2014-17)
Chase Buchanan (Men's Tennis, 2009-12)
Tiffany Cameron (Women's Soccer, 2009-12)
Michael Hartfield (Men's Track & Field, 2011-13)
Jeff Logan (Football, 1974-77)
Marisa Main (Women's Volleyball, 2004-06)
Brian Mannino (Baseball, 1992-95)
Braxton Miller (Football, 2011-15)
Kathy Monard (Women's Cross Country/Track & Field, 1986-87)
Greg Oden (Men's Basketball, 2006-07)
Tony Russo (Men's Lacrosse, 2001-04)
Gene Smith (Administration, 2005-24)
Kyle Snyder (Wrestling, 2015-18)
Matt Wilhelm (Football, 1999-2002)