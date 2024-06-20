Ohio State Commit Tavien St. Clair Well On His Way to Earning Elite 11 MVP After Day 2
LOS ANGELES, CA - Another Day, another impressive showing in the books at the Elite 11 Finals for Ohio State Buckeyes QB commit Tavien St. Clair.
After Day 1 of the event, St. Clair was the run-away favorite for many, blowing away the competition thanks to his uncanny display of accuracy and zip throughout the drills.
However, on Day 2, he took things to yet another level, placing extremely high on the Pro Day Challenge with a score of 43, in large part thanks to his impressive arm strength a his timing throughout the drill. He was also quite consistent and polished as a passer during his run, with only a handful of mistakes holding him back from placing in the top scores.
However, where St. Clair truly shined was in the Accuracy challenge, where his skills were on full display.
The Bellefontaine (OH) five-star was so good in the challenge in fact, that he ran away with a 1st place score of 67, making him one of two award winners on the night.
Another thing that set St. Clair apart, and likely what helped him a great deal in the accuracy portion of the event, was his fantastic footwork and strong base, which allowed him to put throw after throw on the money, and blow away the rest of the competition.
As it stands, St. Clair has been arguably the most impressive passer in terms of the combination of accuracy, timing, arm strength, and mechanics, and looks to be the front-runner to take home the Elite 11 MVP Award on Thursday.
And should he turn in another performance akin to what he did on Wednesday, he could be the first Ohio State commit to take home the MVP honors since C.J. Stroud in 2019.