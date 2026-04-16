Bruce Thornton Earns Big Ten Medal of Honor Ahead of NBA Draft

Bruce Thornton’s career at Ohio State may be over, but the accolades are still rolling in.

It was just announced that Thornton was awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor, the conference’s most prestigious all-around honor, dating back to 1915. One male and one female athlete from each Big Ten school earn the award annually, recognizing those who “have attained the greatest proficiency in athletics and scholastic work.”

Thornton is just the 13th men’s basketball player at Ohio State to receive the honor, and the first since Aaron Craft in 2014. Given his accomplishments, it comes as little surprise.

A look back at Thornton’s Buckeye career

Thornton was a once-in-a-generation player for Ohio State, leaving the program as its all-time leading scorer with 2,164 career points. He also made history as the program’s first-ever four-year captain, a testament to his consistency and presence within the locker room.

Thornton finished his career ranking in the Top 10 in 11 statistical categories, including assists, free throws made, and assist-to-turnover ratio. He started 136 games—the second-most in program history—and missed just one game during his four seasons.

His impact extended beyond the court as well. Thornton earned Academic All-Big Ten honors three times (2024–26) and graduated in December 2025 with a degree in sport industry, further cementing his case for the conference’s top honor.

What’s next for Thornton?

Thornton is widely expected to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. In ESPN's latest 2026 NBA Draft top 100 prospects rankings, Thornton landed at No. 64. Most mock drafts project him as a mid-to-late second-round pick.

While some question how his game will translate at the next level, his resume speaks for itself. At 6'2" and 215 pounds, Thornton brings a strong frame and toughness that allows him to absorb contact and finish at the rim. He’s a physical player, strong perimeter shooter, and an elite playmaker who consistently creates for others, as reflected in his assist production. Defensively, he’s active and disruptive, and his well-rounded skill set makes him a compelling prospect.

Equally important are the intangibles he brings—leadership, work ethic, poise, and a team-first approach—traits that defined his time at Ohio State and could continue to earn him respect and elevate his game at the professional level.

Thornton will look to take the next step at the 2026 NBA Draft, which is June 23–24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.