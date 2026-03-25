Bruce Thornton’s NBA Draft Outlook Remains Uncertain After the NCAA Tournament

When we reflect on the 2018 NBA Draft, Jalen Brunson was overlooked for reasons that never made sense to anyone who actually watched him play. After leading Villanova to two national titles in three seasons and winning National Player of the Year, Brunson fell to the 33rd pick.

His age played a role, as if he were being punished for staying in school long enough to build one of the best college careers of his generation. At the same time, the league keeps investing heavily in 19 and 20-year-olds based mainly on potential. Many of those players never grow beyond brief flashes or short-term roles.

Brunson is now on a path to the Naismith Hall of Fame, not because he shocked anyone, but because he confirmed what was always there. His footwork, control, and decision-making are not new. The stage just got bigger.

You can arrange Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander however you wish. If you redraft 2018 today, there is no realistic chance he falls outside the top four.

Bruce Thornton did not leave Ohio State with a résumé that fits neatly into draft hype videos. He left as the program’s all-time leading scorer, which carries both weight and regrettably, some emptiness.

It means a lot because producing at that level over several seasons in a league like the Big Ten is no accident. It means little because he lacked deep March runs or memorable postseason moments that typically shape perception. There is good and bad in that.

Thornton chose to return for another year after testing the draft waters without receiving a combine invite. In a different scenario, where his game was judged alongside younger, potential-based prospects, he might have left a year or two earlier. Perhaps we would discuss him differently. Instead, he stayed.

The questions around him never really changed. Bruce Thornton will be 22 on draft day and turn 23 before his rookie season even starts, a detail that often gets framed as a negative.

Bruce Thorton NBA comparison

We’ve seen this before. The same traits that made teams overlook Brunson are the ones that can lead to Thornton being underestimated. He doesn't wow with athleticism. But if you watch closely, the game slows down for him.

Thornton plays with pace, seemingly always under control. He finds his spots. His efficiency comes from understanding angles, timing, and decision-making at a level most guards his age don't reach. Nobody is debating Thornton’s basketball IQ.

Like Brunson at Villanova, the conversation around Thornton often focuses on what he isn't instead of what he consistently does. He isn’t the most explosive guard in the class.

He doesn’t overpower you physically. He doesn’t project as a high-upside gamble. But he produces. He leads. He balances everything around him.

Still, the draft talk surrounding him varies widely. Some mock drafts place Thornton in the mid-40s to 50 range. Others don’t list him at all. Recent analysis from Sports Illustrated suggests he has a real chance to be picked, but there’s little certainty about just where he could go.

But if history teaches us anything, that is a risk teams should not feel comfortable taking again.