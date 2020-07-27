Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 27, 2020.

Three Buckeyes are Projected First Round Picks in 2021 NFL Draft

Pro Football Network Draft Analyst Dalton Miller debuted his 2-round NFL Mock Draft on Sunday for the 2021 NFL Draft. His list included three Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round, including quarterback Justin Fields at No. 2 overall. He also says Shaun Wade (No. 10 overall) and Wyatt Davis (No. 21 overall) should expect to hear their names called early in the draft. In addition, Miller picked redshirt-sophomore cornerback Tyreke Johnson to be the last pick in the second round next April.

See his entire list of NFL Draft prospects in the first two rounds here.

5-Star Defensive Tackle from Michigan Commits to Alabama

Damon Payne is rated as a top 20 player in the country and is the nation's No. 1 prospect at defensive tackle in the Class of 2021 ... and he's leaving Michigan to play for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Payne announced his decision on social media on Sunday. He chose Alabama over USC, Arizona State and Kentucky.

With the addition of Payne, Alabama now joins Ohio State with four 5-star players in the recruiting Class of 2021. The Buckeyes have the No. 1 ranked class in the nation, but Alabama is reasonably close behind them as the No. 2 class.

