Kaleb Wesson Invited to 2020 NBA Draft Combine

Former Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson has been invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine. Wesson left Ohio State with one year of eligibility still remaining. Because of the CoVID-19 pandemic, it's not clear exactly when the 2020 NBA Draft Combine will actually take place. It was originally scheduled for May 21-24 in Chicago and has not been rescheduled. No matter when it happens, Wesson will be there.

ESPN ranks Wesson as the No. 58 overall prospect in the 2020 draft class. Wesson is hoping that he has a chance to showcase his skill set at the combine and improve his potential draft status. There's a chance that combine is cancelled, which would certainly be a disappointment for Wesson. He's hoping to become the second Buckeye in three years to hear his name called on draft night -- Keita Bates-Diop was picked 48th overall in 2018 by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The draft is scheduled for October 16, three days after a potential Game 7 in Orlando as the NBA hopes to complete its season without any coronavirus-related hiccups. The draft was originally scheduled for June 25.

Former Buckeye DaVon Hamilton goes on Jaguars' Reserve/CoVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Monday that former Ohio State defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton is one of four players placed on the reserve/CoVID-19 list. The list is a new designation for players for the upcoming season due to the pandemic. A player on the list either tested positive for the virus or they're being quarantined because they were around someone else who did. However, to protect their privacy, the NFL is not allowed to specify which players are on the list for any reason specifically.

