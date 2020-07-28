BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Buckeye Breakfast: Kaleb Wesson Invited to NBA Combine, DaVon Hamilton on CoVID-19 List

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 28, 2020.

Kaleb Wesson Invited to 2020 NBA Draft Combine

Former Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson has been invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine. Wesson left Ohio State with one year of eligibility still remaining. Because of the CoVID-19 pandemic, it's not clear exactly when the 2020 NBA Draft Combine will actually take place. It was originally scheduled for May 21-24 in Chicago and has not been rescheduled. No matter when it happens, Wesson will be there.

ESPN ranks Wesson as the No. 58 overall prospect in the 2020 draft class. Wesson is hoping that he has a chance to showcase his skill set at the combine and improve his potential draft status. There's a chance that combine is cancelled, which would certainly be a disappointment for Wesson. He's hoping to become the second Buckeye in three years to hear his name called on draft night -- Keita Bates-Diop was picked 48th overall in 2018 by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The draft is scheduled for October 16, three days after a potential Game 7 in Orlando as the NBA hopes to complete its season without any coronavirus-related hiccups. The draft was originally scheduled for June 25.

Former Buckeye DaVon Hamilton goes on Jaguars' Reserve/CoVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Monday that former Ohio State defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton is one of four players placed on the reserve/CoVID-19 list. The list is a new designation for players for the upcoming season due to the pandemic. A player on the list either tested positive for the virus or they're being quarantined because they were around someone else who did. However, to protect their privacy, the NFL is not allowed to specify which players are on the list for any reason specifically.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting: Focus on 2021 Defensive Line with Damon Payne to Alabama

Attention remains on J.T. Tuimoloau and Tywone Malone.

Adam Prescott

Buckeyes Offer Aidan Leigh, Younger Brother of 2021 Target Tristan Leigh

Prized offensive tackle recently included Buckeyes on top-five list.

Adam Prescott

How MLB's CoVID Crisis Could Impact College Football

Major League Baseball chose not to put teams in a "bubble" and after one weekend, the Miami Marlins have at least 14 positive coronavirus cases. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Bo Hoag Continues Strong Performance on PGA Tour

Former Ohio State All-American Bo Hoag shot his PGA Tour career-low in the final round of the 3M Open on Sunday. Read more.

Tyler Stephen

Buckeye Breakfast: OSU NFL Draft Projections, Michigan Loses Major Recruiting Opportunity

How high will Justin Fields go in next year's draft? And the best defensive tackled prospect in the country leaves the state of Michigan. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

How Ohio State Football Performed Against the Betting Line in 2019

Looking back at how the Buckeyes finished against the spread and total last season.

Adam Prescott

Ohio Lands 38 Football Prospects on SI All-American Watch List

Ohio has seventh-most players on the list, with six already committed to OSU.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Damon Arnette Signs Contract, Kaden Saunders to Penn State

Former Buckeye cornerback inks rookie deal with the Raiders and local 2022 wide receiver chooses Nittany Lions.

Adam Prescott

Holtmann Displaying Consistent Recruiting Growth for Ohio State Basketball

Buckeyes on pace to have highest-rated class under fourth-year head coach.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Recruiting: Buckeyes Hold No. 1 Football Class, Rank No. 2 in Basketball

OSU currently features top-two classes in the 2021 cycle for both sports.

Adam Prescott