Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Athletics Observes Juneteenth Holiday

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we will get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State athletics.

Ohio State Athletics Observes Juneteenth Holiday

Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the United States. Several Ohio State football players, coaches and athletics administration took to social media to share their thoughts for a brighter future.

Coronavirus Takes Clemson by Storm

The Clemson Tigers had two cases of coronavirus last week. Today, they announced that 28 student-athletes (21 football players and two football staffers) have tested positive for CoVID-19. Thankfully, according to the university, none of those who tested positive have required hospitalization - and most are asymptomatic.

Urban Meyer praises Mickey Marotti

Urban Meyer told Big Ten Network on Friday that his negotiation for the head coaching job was quite simple. He was never worried about the salary. His two stipulations were simple: there would always be a budget for developing programs that would help his student-athletes be the best in the country, and Mickey Marotti must be on his staff.

Ohio State QB Commit Kyle McCord Invited to Prestigious Elite 11 Camp

The Buckeyes are set at QB in 2020 with the Heisman front-runner Justin Fields, but Kyle McCord from St. Joesph's High School in Philadelphia is an Ohio State commit and considered one of the premiere high school QB's in the nation. He was just invited to the Elite 11 camp. McCord's drawn a comparison to Lions QB Matthew Stafford by 247 Sports.

Shots Fired by Cardale Jones

Cardale led the Buckeyes to the 2014 National title, completing a season that fans won't ever forget. But perhaps his four pairs of gold pants mean even more than that title ... and he wasn't about to let anyone forget his opinion!

After his famous "we didn't come here to play SCHOOL" tweet back in 2012, surely he knew this would go viral.

We hope you have a great day, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!