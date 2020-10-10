Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Selling Fan Cutouts for Home Football Games

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for October 10, 2020.

Ohio State Selling Fan Cutouts for Home Football Games

Even though you can't attend a game in person at the Horseshoe this fall, the Buckeyes are giving fans a chance to help make the stadium appear more full.

Ohio State has begun selling the ability to have your picture blown up to life-size and have a cutout of that photo in a seat for each home game this season. Cutouts can be purchased through the Ohio State athletic department.

The pricing breaks down this way:

$25 for a cutout in the student section in the south stadium stands (must be a student)

$50 for a cutout in A-Deck

$75 for a cutout on the 50-yard line (a limited number are available, per the athletic department)

In addition, the university is also selling the ability to have a custom message displayed on stadium video boards during the games. Fans who purchase this will be sent a picture of their message displaying in Ohio Stadium a few days after the game.

