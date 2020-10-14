SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: Urban Meyer, Jim Tressel Doing Their Part to Tackle CoVID-19

Kyle Kelly

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for October 14, 2020.

Two Former Ohio State Coaches Doing Their Part to Tackle CovID-19

Former Ohio State head coaches Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel were featured in an advertisement produced by the State of Ohio, pleading with state residents to wear a mask and remain socially distant.

“Ohio, that is you. You saved countless lives and slowed the spread,” Meyer said. “When we stick together, we always win.”

“But we can’t let up. We need to stick to our game plan because we know it works,” Tressel added. “It’s up to all of us.”

Meyer is currently an Assistant Athletics Director at Ohio State, as well as an analyst on Fox Sports. Tressel serves as the President of Youngstown State University.

Jordan Fuller Placed on Injured Reserve

Former Ohio State standout and Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller is heading to injured reserve, the Rams announced Tuesday.

Fuller was sidelined during Week 4 due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the Rams’ Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He returned to the lineup on Sunday and recorded four tackles in a 30-10 win over the Washington Football Team.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Fuller’s injury was suffered on the last play against Washington.

“He had a little stinger,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday. “It’s more of his neck, kind of, just having a stinger, but it is on the right side.”

Florida Gators Halt Football Activities

The Florida Gators may have more of a problem on their hands other than Saturday’s loss against Texas A&M.

“The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive CoVID-19 tests among players this week,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week's opponent Texas A&M, and this week's opponent LSU.

“These circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department's sports medicine staff Wednesday.”

Five players tested positive for CoVID-19, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Earlier on Tuesday, Florida announced that this Saturday’s home game against LSU was moved from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. That game is now in jeopardy.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

