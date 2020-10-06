SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: Sevyn Banks Mic'd Up at Practice

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for October 6, 2020.

Sevyn Banks Mic'd Up at Practice

Shaun Wade is the most talked-about Ohio State defensive back on the team this year. With many of the other top defensive backs having graduated or been drafted over the last several years, perhaps Sevyn Banks hasn't garnered enough attention. But it may not be long before Banks is a household name for Buckeye fans.

Banks is a former four-star recruit and has one of the liveliest personalities on the team. Ohio State's creative team put a microphone on his jersey during practice yesterday and Banks had plenty of fun with it.

Suffice it to say Banks and the Buckeyes are ready to get rolling in a few weeks.

Basketball Season Will Remain 25-Game Maximum Allowance

The Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees on Monday reaffirmed their positions on reducing by four the maximum number of games that teams can play in the upcoming 2020-21 season.

In men’s basketball, teams can compete in a maximum of 25 regular-season games if a team does not participate in a multiple-team event; 25 regular-season games and one multiple-team event that includes up to two games; or 24 regular-season games and one multiple-team event that includes up to three games.

In women’s basketball, teams can compete in a maximum of 25 regular-season games if a team does not compete in a multiple-team event or 23 regular-season games and one multiple-team event that includes up to four games.

“The Division I Council supported the oversight committee’s maximum contest limitations proposal in September,” NCAA Senior Vice President for Basketball Dan Gavitt said. “The oversight committee members believe amending the legislation now could further delay the scheduling process and possibly create unintended consequences.”

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

