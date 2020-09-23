SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Football Twitter Account Continues Setting the Bar

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 23, 2020.

Ohio State Football Twitter Account Continues Setting the Bar

Everybody wanted Ohio State football back this fall - and the Twitter analytics prove it!  Ohio State Football’s announcement for the return of play blew up on social media.

According to College Football Twitter Performance, this Ohio State tweet received more than 26,000 engagements. The tweet sits atop of the list of engagements from college football programs since August 24. A data specialist from the website Hanauer Strategies, gave his take on why the tweet became so popular.

Ohio State definitely had a great month on social media. Including the notification that football was back, OSU had the top three most engaged tweets this past month in all of college football.

The above tweet was ranked second and the Buckeyes engaging with Nebraska’s twitter account was third.

OSU also had the No. 9 and No. 11 listed tweets, which generated more than 16,000 and 13,000 engagements, respectively.

Illinois Athletic Director Says There Could Be Cancellations

The Big Ten took it down to the wire with its decision last week to reinstate football season. The conference will have eight weeks to squeeze its schedule in before the College Football Playoff committee releases its final rankings on December 20.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman noted the difficulty behind getting in the season on short notice.

“As we go into it, we know (in the Big Ten), you’re going to see more cancellations than postponements because we don’t have a lot of wiggle room on the schedule,” Whitman said according to IlliniNow.

The potential cancellation of games could cause controversy for all teams in college football seeking to make the best case to be selected to the Playoff.

PAC-12 and Mountain West Inching Closer To Return

Since the Big Ten elected to play this fall, the three other conferences that postponed have considered following suit. It sounds like the tide is starting to turn for the west coast conferences to lace up their cleats soon too.

No one wants to be the left-out conference that couldn’t figure it out.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

